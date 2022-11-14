Doppelmayr New Zealand appoints Fergus Gammie as Independent Director

Monday, 14 November, 2022 - 10:55

Doppelmayr New Zealand has appointed Fergus Gammie to its board as an Independent Director to support Doppelmayr’s aspirations in providing sustainable integrated transport solutions to Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Gammie, who is based in Auckland, has an extensive background in the New Zealand and Australian transport sectors, including as CEO of Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency from 2016 - 2019. He has held senior executive roles at Auckland Transport, Transport for New South Wales, and most recently led the procurement for several South Australian public transport projects as a Programme Director.

Garreth Hayman, Doppelmayr New Zealand Chief Executive, says that Gammie brings a deep understanding of public transport that will support the business as it pursues providing public transport solutions to New Zealand.

"Fergus’s operational experience, particularly with transport, will be a great asset for Doppelmayr as we actively seek potential transport projects that can be serviced by Doppelmayr’s transport solutions such as cable cars and aerial tramways."

Gammie says that new, innovative solutions will be crucial for the success of our cities and to support transport emissions reduction goals - something he notes Doppelmayr can provide.

"The Emissions Reduction Plan in May 2022 from Te ManatÅ« Waka sets targets and actions that New Zealand will work on to achieve a 41% percent reduction of the country’s transport emissions by 2035. Doppelmayr’s technology can contribute towards the key actions of improving the reach and quality of public transport and supporting active travel, all in a sustainable, safe, and integrated way.

"Technology and innovation should be at the heart of our urban transport solutions, and there’s huge potential for Doppelmayr’s technology in this space."

Cable cars are already being used in major cities such as Koblenz, La Paz, London, New York, and Portland to name a few. Doppelmayr’s latest project is a 4.5-kilometre-long system in Paris, due to start construction this year and be completed in 2025, connecting several suburbs in the southeast to the Paris Metro in less than half the time the journey would take on a bus.

"I am proud to be part of Dopplemayr’s growth story in New Zealand as it champions low-cost, low emissions, fast to build transport solutions. It is what New Zealand so desperately needs," adds Gammie.

Hayman says that Gammie will be able to contribute strategic guidance based on his years of transport experience.

"Fergus has a unique background, having managed the country’s transport infrastructure investment programme, as well as major individual projects and programmes. He has led complex organisations through significant transformations, which will be a real asset to Doppelmayr as we look to expand our offering."