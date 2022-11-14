NZ Made Day just one week away - BusinessNZ

Monday, 14 November, 2022 - 10:59

November 21 is New Zealand Made Day. This year, Kiwis are encouraged to buy at least one locally-made item from participating retailers and manufacturers to give businesses a boost in the lead up to Christmas.

Buy NZ Made Executive Director Dane Ambler says supporting New Zealand brands is now more crucial than ever.

"These Kiwi businesses are facing continued economic uncertainty, recession fears and inflationary pressure. Many are anxious about what lies ahead.

"For these businesses, the Christmas period could be the difference between staying afloat or having to close their doors for good. We are calling on shoppers to step up and show them some love."

Ambler says the day was strategically established during covid and in the lead up to Black Friday - typically a day of mass consumption and significant waste.

"There’s lots to love about NZ made products, especially from a sustainability perspective. We can’t be beat on quality and being local means less carbon emissions and faster delivery times than buying online from overseas.

"Last year, more than 200 businesses got behind the movement. So why not seek out NZ made alternatives next time you shop? You may be surprised at what’s on offer."

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says the advocacy group recognises the hard time businesses continue to face.

"BusinessNZ is getting behind this great initiative from Buy NZ Made. Working together, Kiwis can help create some certainty for our New Zealand business owners who could really use our support this Christmas.

"Until shipping logistics and supply chain issues are sorted out, local support will be very important to Kiwi exporters too."

On November 21, online retailers are encouraged to tag social media posts with #nzmadeday and #shopkiwi.