PNG Power and Gentrack - Sustainability and Transformation

Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 - 08:57

PNG Power continues its partnership with Gentrack (NZX/ASX: GTK), a next gen solution provider for utilities, to launch a cloud-based transformation project. The programme is designed to drive down operational costs and customer debt levels for PNG Power while improving billing accuracy and services for customers across the nation.

Mr Batia added the transformation comes as Papua New Guinea undertakes a deployment of Advanced Metering to improve billing accuracy and provide key usage data to households and businesses. Gentrack's cutting-edge AWS based cloud solution establishes a source of truth for all customer and debt management activities, empowering PNG Power with actionable data insights that will supercharge digital customer experiences, operational efficiencies and innovation. Smart data analysis will also provide PNG Power with intelligence on electricity usage, helping to optimise revenue through improved tracking of consumption and utilising modern debt management processes. The implementation of advanced process automation in Gentrack's cloud solution will enable PNG Power to improve operational efficiency as it explores new ways to serve its customers in urban and rural centers.

With improved revenues for the utility business, PNG Power, which already relies on hydropower for most of its energy generation, will be able to reinvest in further electrification efforts as a key component of its ongoing transformation. Partners since 2005, PNG Power and Gentrack will undertake the transformation project throughout 2023. It will run across Port Moresby and 30 additional remote offices in Papua New Guinea.

Mr Obed Batia, further stated;

"Automation of essential processes and key knowledge transfer to our team will be a key enabler for the business as we continue our transformation journey. The Gentrack cloud platform will ensure that PNG Power has a leading and proven technology on which we can significantly improve our customer services, billing and debt management activities."

Allan Sampson, General Manager, New Zealand, Gentrack also supported the transformation journey and said;

"With smart metering being deployed to businesses and residential customers across Papua New Guinea, this will be the perfect time for PNG Power to harness the power of data and transform its billing and customer experience operations. Our cloud solution, with composable architecture means that, we can enable PNG Power to drive down its cost to serve, enhance revenue and ultimately drive sustainable energy use in the region."