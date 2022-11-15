Four Square Wainui Road opens 'with a new look and feel in Gisborne'

Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 - 09:23

Four Square Wainui Road has re-opened its doors to the Gisborne community today, after months of operating out of a temporary site located at the back of the shop.

Local owner operators Sam and Victoria Wanklyn have owned the Four Square since 2018 and are proud to be able to offer the community a state-of the-art store that’s been specifically designed and tailored for their needs.

Sam says he is delighted to have the renovations complete after a huge community effort.

"It’s been a challenging few months, however the team has done an amazing job keeping the store running throughout the re-build. We’re grateful to be a part of such a fantastic partnership with Foodstuffs North Island and the Tilley family who were the original Four Square owners back in the 80s.

"We couldn’t have hoped for better people to partner with to complete this complex rebuild project. We also want to say a huge thank you to the community for being so patient throughout this process and to everyone who has helped us get to opening day including the construction team and the many other contactors involved. We feel that the new store has a lot to offer, and we're excited to be opening."

Four Square Wainui Road has the latest Four Square store design and offers an in-store butchery, kiosk catering to all meals of the day, larger shop floor, chicken and chips, soft-serve ice-cream, flight coffee, six checkouts including self-service, and a community notice board.

David Gordon, Head of Four Square at Foodstuffs North Island says, "It’s fantastic to be able to transform stores like Four Square Wainui Road and bring the latest store design and newest technology to customers right across the North Island.

"Our stores are committed to delivering everyday essentials, fresh food and great service for customers, and Sam and Victoria’s new store is a great example of this."

The store will employ 30 employees and has 10 carparks for customers to use. Four Square Wainui Road is the sixth store development for Foodstuffs North Island since July, following the recent opening of New World Mangawhai, a New World in Newmarket in October, two new Four Squares in St Heliers and Cambridge in August, and a New World for the Wairoa community in July.