Overseas visitors increase in September - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 - 10:45

Overseas visitor arrivals increased in September 2022 but are still below the numbers seen in September months pre-COVID, Stats NZ said today.

There were 151,300 overseas visitor arrivals in September 2022, up from 129,800 in August 2022.

The September 2022 number is 58 percent of the 261,800 overseas visitor arrivals in September 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

