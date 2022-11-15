DoorDash launches new features to make dashing even safer in NZ

Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 - 12:24

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), one of the world’s leading on-demand local commerce platforms, today announced the launch of new in-app features to make dashing or delivering even safer for Kiwi Dashers.

Launched in Wellington and Christchurch earlier this year, DoorDash provides Kiwis a flexible and safe way to earn valuable supplemental income. Dashers can earn extra income when, where and for however long they want.

Today, DoorDash is launching four new product features which will help make dashing even safer and ensure Dashers can quickly get the help they need in the rare event something goes wrong.

Rebecca Burrows, DoorDash’s General Manager for New Zealand said that DoorDash is constantly working to help Dashers stay safe. "At DoorDash we pride ourselves on setting the highest safety standards for Dashers. We’re pleased to be announcing these new platform features which will ensure the safety of our Dasher community as they make deliveries."

The new safety features include:

Real-Time Safety Alerts

When an emergency happens or disaster strikes, every second counts. That’s why we’re partnering with samdesk, a global crisis detection platform, to roll out Real-Time Safety Alerts. In the event of an emergency, we can quickly alert Dashers, customers and merchants about the incident and suspend operations near the impacted area. This includes cancelling any active deliveries so Dashers can avoid the impacted area and stay out of harm’s way. We will also proactively check-in on Dashers near any impacted area to make sure they are okay.

SafeChat

To help promote a safe, respectful environment and protect customers and prevent safety incidents, we’re introducing SafeChat. If our technology detects inappropriate or offensive language in a chat on our app, the person who sent the message will receive a warning reminding them of the potential consequences. The person who received the message will automatically be given the option to report the issue and if they are a Dasher they can unassign from the delivery without any penalty.

Safety Reporting

We’re making it faster and easier than ever for Dashers to report a safety incident during or after a delivery. If a customer makes a Dasher feel unsafe, they can immediately report it via in-app chat or call for investigation. Dashers can also choose to block future deliveries made through our platform to that customer in the future.

Front Yard Lights Reminders

We’ve listened to Dashers who have told us that better lighting would make it easier for them to find the right address and make them feel safer when dashing at night. We will send a notification to customers asking them to turn their front yard or house lights on as the Dasher is approaching.