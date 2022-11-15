GMP certification achieved for Katikati-based medicinal cannabis producer

Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 - 13:21

Leading Bay of Plenty-based medicinal cannabis company Eqalis has successfully applied for and received its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) license, allowing for the sale of in-house developed medicinal cannabis products and bulk ingredients. Eqalis managing director Greg Misson says achieving GMP certification means the company can begin delivering for Kiwi patients across Aotearoa. "With GMP certification under our belt, we can focus on providing affordable, accessible medicinal cannabis to patients suffering from a wide range of ailments from anxiety and insomnia through to chronic pain," says Misson.

"Ultimately, our initial goal is to make high-quality medicinal cannabis affordable and accessible to all Kiwis who are in need. We will continue to collaborate with world-class growers, industry experts, technologists, innovators, and wider stakeholders to positively impact the health and lives of Kiwis."

Eqalis was forced to withdraw from selling medicinal cannabis in 2021, when the Government introduced rules for manufacturing medicinal cannabis that no one in New Zealand could meet at the time.

Misson says Eqalis developed its approach to manufacturing and meeting the GMP licensing requirements to keep costs at a level affordable for patients. "It’s been a process of finding smarter ways to do things which help us drive down costs. That’s what has taken the time here, innovation can be time consuming and then you need to navigate the constraints of GMP," says Misson. In accordance with New Zealand law, medicinal cannabis products and cannabis-based ingredients are required to be manufactured by a manufacturer certified as compliant with the New Zealand Code of Good Manufacturing Practice for Manufacture and Distribution of Therapeutic Goods (the Code of GMP).

Eqalis’ strategy and operations lead David Macaskill, says while the process had taken longer than expected, it was a big win for the company to provide both local patients and global markets with affordable, high-quality medicinal cannabis products. "We know there’s a demand for these products, as we’re regularly approached by patients asking when they will be able to access our medicines," says Macaskill. "While the delay had been frustrating for these patients, affordability and quality are crucial. At the moment, just 6 percent of NZ's estimated 265,000 medicinal cannabis patients use legal products. Eqalis is committed to selling products that are cheaper and better than the illegal alternatives."