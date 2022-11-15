Krispy Kreme launches new Kiwi Pineapple Lumps Doughnut

Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 - 14:17

Krispy Kreme has teamed up with PASCALL PINEAPPLE LUMPS to create the ultimate Kiwi taste sensation - the Krispy Kreme with Pascall Pineapple Lumps Doughnut range. Available from November 16th, for a limited time only, the range brings to life the chocolatey yet juicy, Pineapple Lumps goodness that Kiwis know and love in a delectable melt-in-your-mouth doughnut range.

The iconic taste sensation comes in two delicious varieties. Krispy Kreme’s shell doughnut filled with pineapple creme, dipped in chocolate, drizzled with pineapple flavoured icing, and topped with a Pineapple Lump piece, and the signature ring doughnut is swirled with chocolate creme, dipped in pineapple flavoured icing, drizzled with chocolate ganache, and topped with a Pineapple Lump piece. A classic Pineapple Lumps party in your mouth that you dough-nut want to miss!

Olivia Sutherland, ANZ Marketing Director Krispy Kreme says, "Pineapple Lumps have a special place in Kiwi culture as one of our great classic candies, and we’re thrilled to be able to collaborate with Pascall to bring them to life in doughnut form. They’re a chocolatey, pineapple lump, doughnut taste sensation and we can’t wait for Kiwis to try them - our most exciting NZcollaboration yet!."

New Zealanders can get their hands on the mouthwatering Krispy Kreme Pineapple Lumpsdoughnut at all Krispy Kreme stores, selected BPs, online and through UberEats from Wednesday 16th November, for a limited time only.

Don’t miss out on this new tantalising twist on a Kiwi classic!

