Buy NZ Made showcases NZ innovation in EV charging

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 - 13:36

New Zealand’s leading smart EV charging manufacturer has been nationally recognised for its unique future-proofing technology that can help spread charging loading on NZ’s power grid and supports EV drivers to use the most efficient and sustainable power possible too.

Buy NZ Made is showcasing Christchurch company Evnex for its commitment to providing a new era of charging through its Kiwi-made smart chargers, of which 2,500 have now been installed in residential and commercial locations around New Zealand and Australia.

In 2014, after using his engineering expertise to convert his own trusty Honda Accord into an electric vehicle, Evnex founder Ed Harvey set out with a mission to create a smarter solution for EV charging in New Zealand.

Dedicated to minimising carbon emissions as well as remaining accessible and affordable, Evnex smart chargers offer EV owners the option to utilise renewable energy where available, with leading in-app features supporting EVs to be charged at the cheapest and most efficient times, with a "plug in and forget" approach. The company has also recently introduced its Electricity Pricing tool, designed to make it as simple as possible for EV owners to manage and track charging costs and gain an accurate picture of in-home charging.

"We believe EV owners should have the power to minimise the impact on their bills as well as NZ’s electricity network and to use renewable energy to charge their cars," says Ed Harvey.

Harvey says Evnex remains committed to keeping its manufacturing operations onshore, as it’s something that’s important to the company and also supports other local NZ suppliers.

"Our circuit boards are manufactured in Marton, our enclosures are manufactured in Whanganui, and our metalwork and final assembly all happens in Christchurch. Using other local businesses not only helps boost the economy, but also reduces the environmental impact of the production process," he says.

"Being showcased by Buy NZ Made is a huge accolade and we are very proud to be recognised in this way, which reinforces the approach and direction we’re taking".

Harvey also says that since the introduction of the Clean Car Discount there has been a huge uptick in the number of people choosing EVs, so the need to get ready for this transition is more pressing than ever.

"Futureproofing EV charging is an important and pressing issue for NZ’s infrastructure. The decisions we make now will help manage the anticipated charging demand on the grid and minimise any increase in electricity costs to upgrade it. We are working with the Government, lines companies and electricity retailers to help make smart charging a core part of NZ’s EV network," he says

Buy NZ Made Executive Director Dane Ambler says Evnex was showcased due to its strong values and transparency in manufacturing.

"In a world where almost every tech product is outsourced from China at low cost and enormously high waste, it’s amazing to see such an innovative business making a conscious effort to create a genuinely better world," he says.

"Let’s be clear, Evnex doesn’t have to manufacture in Christchurch, but it has chosen to have full control over its outputs, support locals into jobs and create some of the highest quality smart chargers available. Mass export and import of technology across long distances is no longer sustainable. Evnex is disrupting this model and paving the way for technology businesses in New Zealand".

Evnex are the only EV charger manufacturer licenced and certified by Buy NZ Made.

To view the Buy NZ Made video about Evnex visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEjcMsOluDw