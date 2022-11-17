Countdown signs off 19% wage increase over two years for supermarket team in new collective agreement

Thursday, 17 November, 2022 - 09:37

Countdown and FIRST Union have formally signed a new collective employment agreement that will see Countdown’s supermarket team across Aotearoa receive average wage increases of 19% over the next two years.

Under the new agreement, the team will receive an average wage increase of 12% in the first year and 7% increase in the second year - meaning an average $4 per hour pay rise for its 18,000 team members across Aotearoa.

The agreement also introduces a number of new benefits including dedicated pandemic leave, an allowance for working unsociable hours, extensions to bereavement leave and earlier sick leave eligibility.

Countdown’s Managing Director, Spencer Sonn says "This is an important agreement for our business and we’re pleased to have finalised it. It will have a significant and positive impact on our team, both through increasing their wages as well as better supporting them with benefits that reflect the reality of working in grocery retail today."

"We want to be an employer of choice, retain great people and ensure that our team can have long, fulfilling careers with Countdown. We believe that this agreement has landed in a place that means we can achieve that"

"Our team across Aotearoa work incredibly hard to serve their local communities and make sure customers have a great experience when they shop with us. This agreement is a clear signal that we back our team and the essential work that they do every day"

"We thank FIRST Union for working constructively with us and representing their members' views throughout this process. We appreciate the valuable insights they’ve brought to the table," says Spencer.

Along with wage increases for Countdown’s supermarket team the agreement also includes:

A pandemic leave clause - included for the first time ever, additional leave entitlements for all WHO classified pandemics including COVID-19 An unsociable hours allowance for those working between 10pm-1am A security working group - this group will mean team can directly contribute and share ideas for further improving safety measures particularly around customer abuse and theft An increase in bereavement leave including for stillborn, miscarriages and whangai equivalent for family members The ability for team that work across midnight to transfer a public holiday so they can have a whole shift off rather than half/part shifts

The new Collective Employment Agreement comes into effect immediately.