Tourism demand 'still strong' in Canterbury

Thursday, 17 November, 2022 - 09:49

A mid-Canterbury tourism operator has extended its operating hours to meet demand.

For the first time in more than 35 years, Ski Time in Methven will stay open over the Christmas and New Year period.

This follows Infometrics' latest Quarterly Economic Monitor which shows a 2.6 percent rise in annual provisional economic activity for the 12 months to September, with a 5.4 percent rise in quarterly economic activity.

The figures reflect strong regional growth, particularly in South Island areas and Auckland.

Peter and Susanne Wood, who own and operate Ski Time, say the demand is primarily from Australia but there’s also an increasing number of Kiwi’s travelling around the South Island.

"This was one of the biggest, busiest, quickest, most exhausting, entertaining, satisfying and super successful winter seasons for Ski Time," says Peter. "Because of a reduced workforce around, this was probably the smallest team we have had in many winters but we are all about quality not quantity."

Ski Time has had a high number of ‘returning’ guests but also first timers and forward bookings are looking good for the Christmas and New Year period.

"Methven is not just a winter destination anymore. With the Åpuke Hot Pools, fantastic restaurants, walks, mountain bike tracks and thriving village, people want to come here all year round and that’s great for us all," says Susanne.