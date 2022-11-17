Telesmart launches Microsoft Teams Operator Connect

Thursday, 17 November, 2022 - 16:02

Telesmart, a Microsoft partner with almost two decades of voice experience, announced its partnership today with the Microsoft Teams Operator Connect Program. Operator Connect is a solution that has rapidly captured the attention of Microsoft customers worldwide. With more than 270 million monthly active Microsoft Teams users (Statista, 2022), Operator Connect allows Microsoft Teams customers to easily select Telesmart as their Teams calling provider through the Microsoft Teams Admin Portal. The partnership will allow Telesmart’s customers to simply and quickly assign phone services to Teams users, allowing them to make and receive calls directly from the Teams application. As a certified Operator Connect partner, Telesmart benefits from direct peering between its infrastructure and Microsoft’s data centres, helping customers seamlessly deploy Microsoft Teams calling.

"We’ve been providing Microsoft Teams calling for four years, delivering New Zealand’s first cloud Direct Route service," said Chief Technology Officer Geof Robinson at Telesmart. "With Operator Connect we’ve been able to greatly enhance the Teams calling benefits we can offer to our customers. We can automate processes, dramatically reducing deployment times and costs, while allowing customers greater visibility and control."

Telesmart will offer Operator Connect Teams calling both directly and via its partner network through Australia and New Zealand. Direct Route and traditional services can be seamlessly integrated to support contact centre and other applications.

"It’s great to welcome Telesmart to the Operator Connect program," said Microsoft Partner Director Matt Bostwick. "Having an experienced voice provider that works with the partner community will greatly assist our partners, and it helps customers transform into the kind of modern workplaces that their customers and workers expect."

Operator Connect Service will be available from Telesmart starting on the 17th of Nov 2022. For more information on our Operator Connect calling plans, please visit https://www.telesmart.co.nz/operator-connect/