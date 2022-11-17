'Pioneering developer 'wins prestigious Supreme Property People Award

Thursday, 17 November, 2022 - 22:30

A pioneering property developer credited for reviving Upper Hutt has won the highest accolade in the Wellington Property People Awards.

Malcolm Gillies was named the recipient of the One Eighty Recruitment Outstanding Leadership Award and went on to win the Greenwood Roche Supreme Excellence Award at the ceremony held at Te Papa tonight. Malcolm, a former Taranaki rugby representative, has created a long list of high-profile developments including the soon-to-be completed NZ Campus of Innovation and Sport in Heretaunga - one of the most advanced training and research facilities in the world. Malcolm, the managing director of Gillies Group, has also created residential developments including Riverstone Terraces, Wallaceville Estate and Plimmerton Farm, and industrial and commercial precincts such as the South Pacific Industrial Park.

The Wellington Property People Awards, with principal partners Archaus and Hawkins, recognise academic achievements, demonstrable passion for the industry along with innovation and leadership skills.

The judging panel praised Malcolm for driving change in both residential and leisure property sectors in a region that is not only his work base but also where he calls home. They felt Malcolm had created a focal point and increased the desirability of Upper Hutt through his vision and work. That he achieved this and was well-regarded in the industry and well-liked by his team made him a stand-out leader and a fitting recipient of the Supreme Excellence award.

Property Council chief executive Leonie Freeman says Malcolm has been integral to transforming Upper Hutt into a city of opportunity.

"Malcolm shows great vision, and has been relentless in his commitment to improving the region for decades. He has built an enviable legacy and his continued passion is laudable."

The Wellington Property People Awards Catalyst Property Professional Award went to David Jones of Stellar Projects (previously with Jacobs). David has been a champion for Urban Regeneration in future city-shaping projects across New Zealand. David has provided specialist advice to the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme particularly in regard to the development of the Mass Rapid Transit proposal.

The Cuba Street refurbishment team was given the Colliers Best Team Award, and the TSA Management Excellence in Sustainability Award was given to the three businesses involved in 22 The Terrace - Stride Property Group, Beca and Catalyst Group.

The awards also showcase emerging talent and the Beca Young Achiever of the Year went to Sarah Courtney from Catalyst.