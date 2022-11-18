Friday, 18 November, 2022 - 11:51

After the successful launch of the Dosh Debit Card, award-winning Kiwi mobile wallet provider Dosh has opened their financial app to Kiwis aged 13 years and over with the announcement of Dosh for Teens. Dosh for Teens provides a simple, fast and fee-free way for teenagers to take control of their finances.

"When Dosh launched late last year, it was the first truly mobile wallet in New Zealand. With the Dosh Card, our customers can pay at any retailers with a Visa-enabled terminal. We are delighted to now extend our offering to all Kiwis 13 years and over with a valid NZ Passport or Driver’s License," says Dosh co-founder James McEniery.

Accessing the right tools to help with money management can be difficult for teenagers. With Dosh for Teens, young Kiwis can easily set up a Dosh account, order a free Dosh Debit Card then track their transactions, split out bills, and request money instantly, 24/7 from a parent or guardian, all from their Dosh app. The Dosh Debit Visa Card enables teens to spend the money they have in their Dosh account, without the risk of going into debt.

Dosh for Teens gives young people freedom and control over their finances, and it is completely free to join and use. With no monthly subscription or account fees, teenagers get to keep more of their hard-earned money, and can spend it how and when it suits them.

Dosh for Teens means young adults can control and manage their money by enabling them to:

Request money from a parent or guardian via the Dosh app, and spend it instantly with their Dosh Card (sushi at the mall, public transport top-up or Uber ride home)

Have weekend or after-school job wages paid directly into their Dosh account by an employer, then be able to spend that straight away as required

Earn $5 each time a friend is successfully invited to join Dosh

Transact easily and instantly amongst their network, request money from and pay back friends easily

Split costs while out and about - festival season is coming up

Earn cashback rewards when shopping online with the Dosh Card via Dosh Deals in the Dosh app

Get pocket money sent easily and instantly to their Dosh account

Be paid for babysitting on the spot, Dosh to Dosh. No messy cash, no delays.