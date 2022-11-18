Regeneration expert wins prestigious Supreme Property People Award

Friday, 18 November, 2022 - 22:30

Creating not only practical but also appealing urban spaces has helped renowned regeneration expert Rachel De Lambert take out the Supreme Excellence Award in the Auckland Property People Awards.

Rachel was named the recipient of the Ignite Architects Urban Design Award and went on to win the top accolade at the ceremony held at the Hilton tonight.

A partner at Boffa Miskell, Rachel has co-ordinated several urban revitalisation and design projects and is a member of the Auckland Mayoral Urban Design Task Force and the Wynyard Quarter (now Eke Panuku) Technical Advisory Group. Her work is far-reaching. She led the Christchurch Blueprint for the Christchurch Central Recovery Plan, since 2017 she has led strategic policy development and master planning for one of New Zealand’s largest brownfield urban regeneration projects, the Waimakariri Precinct. Rachel also provided urban design and landscape input for the redevelopment of Scentre Group Newmarket.

The judges praised Rachel as a pre-eminent urban designer who has had a significant impact in establishing and re-establishing many of Auckland, and New Zealand’s urban spaces, work that has created an essential baseline for further regeneration projects. They cited Rachel’s propensity to give a lot back to the cities that she works with and pushes her clients to create good public spaces too.

Property Council chief executive Leonie Freeman says, "Rachel’s work is integral to development’s creating focal points through urban design, setting a high standard for others to follow."

Also praised for their role in the industry was highly-driven Amanda Lee from Fletcher Construction, being given the Dexus Judges’ Choice Award. The award is given to a nominee from other categories - Amanda, a project engineer, stood out as a finalist in the Hawkins Sheree Cooney Memorial Young Achiever of the Year Award - who deserved to be recognised for their contribution to the industry.

The Resene Women in Property Award went to Linda Trainer, general manager of asset management at Kiwi Property Group, in recognition of her passion and contribution to the industry.

The Young Achiever of the Year is Tamzin Letele, commercial manager at Fletcher Construction Company (and formerly at AECOM) and the Rider Levett Bucknall Outstanding Leadership Award went to Mark Todd of Ockham Residential.

Acknowledging decades invested in the industry, the Martelli McKegg Long Service Award was given to Peter Neven of Positive Contractual Relations (PCR Limited). Peter has spent more than 40 years working in commercial construction, and his high-profile projects include SKYCITY and the Sky Tower, the Eden Park redevelopment, AMI Stadium in Christchurch and the PWC Tower in Auckland. Prior to his 13 years at PCR, Peter spent 17 years at Fletcher Construction.

Leonie celebrated his well-deserved recognition saying, "Peter also works on industry boards and advisory groups, and is passionate about his work - it is fitting that he is recognised for all his has contributed in his career."