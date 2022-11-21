Cricket Ambassador and Rockit grow partnership via new investment

Monday, 21 November, 2022 - 10:05

Following a hugely successful 18 months as Global Ambassador for Rockit™ apple, leading New Zealand cricket personality, Black Cap Kane Williamson, is adding to his investment portfolio by taking a stake in the Longlands Rockit™ apple site just south of Hastings. Also extending his Global Ambassadorship for a further year, the New Zealand cricket captain says it feels great to continue his partnership with the company that took out the Supreme Award at the New Zealand International Business Awards last month, and to help the Rockit brand flourish in its global markets. "I really believe that Rockit™ apples are a fantastic product, so to be involved in growing the brand and sharing this Kiwi success story with the world is really exciting," says Kane.

Mark O’Donnell, Rockit Global Limited CEO, says Kane’s support has already helped Rockit make in-roads into the lucrative Indian and subcontinental market. But more than that, he says it’s the attitude of Bay of Plenty born Kane that has impressed.

"From the moment we first met with Kane, it was clear his ambassadorship meant more to him than an emblem on a bat," he says. "Kane’s spent time with us in Hawke’s Bay, learning firsthand about the innovation we’re rolling out across our orchards, and into our packhouse. He’s taken time to ask questions and understand how we’re growing our fruit and what the company’s doing to support our orchardists, along with our goals and aspirations as a brand. And he has skin in the game."

Williamson says that’s because he’s been struck by not only the quality of the fruit, but the calibre of the expertise evident in Rockit’s New Zealand headquarters, and across its global team. "This is an awesome product, grown and marketed by great people to work alongside," says Kane. "I love what Rockit has done with its world leading brand, along with the technology that goes into growing each apple - from geo-mapping trees so that correct nutrients are delivered at the right time, to the robotics in the packhouse."

Kane says he has enjoyed participating in digital marketing campaigns for the global miniature apple brand, and even shared cartons of his favourite fruit with teammates during mandated Covid-19 isolation. "The guys love Rockit™ apples so they disappear quickly," says Kane. "When you spend a lot of time in hotel rooms and quarantine bubbles there’s nothing better than a super healthy, super tasty snack to get stuck into. The boys pretty much expect me to turn up with apples for everyone these days!"

During 2022-2023 Kane will continue to support Rockit’s efforts in cricket loving nations, Asia and the Middle East, through omni-channel campaigns driving sales, social media growth and brand awareness.

With all signs pointing to next year being Rockit’s biggest season yet, Rockit General Manager Global Marketing, Julian Smith says it’s exciting to share the news that Kane is on board as both investor and ambassador, as the brand pushes deeper into new consumer markets.

"Of course, many of our growers, our board and our global team are cricket mad. So having Kane on board with Rockit is a real delight for them too, and we’re all very proud of the association."

Kane says he feels the same sense of pride to be part of the brand’s story. "The fact that it’s a healthy product that my family, friends and I love is great. But to also be involved in the journey, from growing Rockit™ apple in our orchards, right through to being in partnership and sharing this awesome product with the world, there’s something kind of special in that."