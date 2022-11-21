ChargeNet announces appointment of new CEO

Monday, 21 November, 2022 - 14:01

ChargeNet, which operates New Zealand’s largest nationwide electric vehicle (EV) charging network and is the country’s leading rapid and hyper-rapid commercial EV charging distributor, is today announcing the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer, Danusia Wypych (pronounced Dah-nu-sha Vih-pik).

Danusia has a diverse background in key New Zealand industries including the energy and transport sectors. She served most recently as Head of New Ventures and Transformation Program Manager at Transpower New Zealand where she led the delivery of innovation programmes. Prior to this she worked at Z Energy where she was the company’s first Sustainability Manager and later led a number of transformational projects over her eight years with the company.

Terry Allen, Chair of ChargeNet’s Board of Directors, says that Danusia Wypych will bring unique dual experience from the electricity and liquid fuels sectors.

"We look forward to Danusia’s leadership as ChargeNet and the EV charging industry mature commercially. We are excited at the prospect of Danusia driving the continued expansion of our network, building new customer-centric technologies, and increasing ChargeNet’s value proposition."

In talking about her new role with ChargeNet, Danusia says, "It is an honor to join a company that is leading the transition towards a net zero carbon future. And as Aotearoa New Zealand progresses its transition towards electric mobility, it’s essential that there is a reliable, equitable, and accessible EV charging network that meets the needs of the community, and supports people easily in making the switch to EVs.

"How we move is deeply connected to how we live. A strong transport network has better health outcomes for New Zealanders, better education outcomes, and better overall quality of life - it can drive prosperity and economic growth. For ChargeNet, our success is underpinned by how we can fit into our customers’ way of living and working.