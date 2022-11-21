Ravensdown trials new source of Australian phosphate rock

Monday, 21 November, 2022 - 14:36

As part of an ongoing strategy to front-foot global supply chain challenges, Ravensdown is trialling a new source of phosphate rock from Australia.

The shipment is on route to Lyttelton Port and Port Otago with 5,000 tonnes of phosphate rock from the newly commissioned Ardmore Mine in Queensland, Australia.

Mike Whitty, Ravensdown GM Supply Chain, says, "It’s early days, but Ardmore Phosphate Rock has the potential to form a part of Ravensdown’s nutrient offering, helping to firm up local supply of high-quality Superphosphate for New Zealand farmers and growers."

"If the last few years have proven anything, it’s the value of having more options.

"We’re operating in an ongoing environment of instability when it comes to managing supply chain risks and increasing costs. It’s a culmination of familiar factors, including the conflict in Ukraine, political tensions in other parts of the world, and we’re seeing that COVID-19 has a very long tail.

"The lasting effects of the pandemic reach beyond simple shipping delays, we’re also seeing less commodity exports as countries like China intensify their focus on internal food security.

"As a Co-operative, it’s our job to identify and manage those risks on behalf of our farmer and grower shareholders. We’re committed to ensuring they have ongoing access to the essential nutrients needed to run their businesses."

The trial shipment will undergo rigorous quality tests here in New Zealand.

The export operation at Ardmore Phosphate Rock Mine is owned by a 100% subsidiary of Centrex Ltd, Agriflex Pty Ltd.

Centrex CEO, Robert Mencel, says, "We are delighted to be working with Ravensdown to introduce our product to the New Zealand market. We have the utmost confidence in the quality of our phosphate rock and its ability to significantly reduce supply risk for our trans-Tasman allies."

Ravensdown will continue to investigate and trial other sources of phosphate rock closer to New Zealand as part of our ongoing effort to manage quality, surety and cost risks for New Zealand farmers and growers.

About the trial shipment

Ardmore Mine in Queensland Australia is a new source of high-grade phosphate rock. The phosphate rock will be tested and processed at Ravensdown’s Christchurch and Dunedin manufacturing sites. Superphosphate contains plant-available phosphorus, sulphur and calcium, which are all essential nutrients for life. It’s an ideal option, along with agricultural lime for managing the health and productivity of New Zealand’s pasture-based farming systems.