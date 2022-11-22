New Venture Taranaki GM Investment/Deputy Chief Executive appointed

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 - 05:30

Venture Taranaki/Te Puna Umanga has announced today the appointment of Stacey Hitchcock as the Regional Development Agency’s new GM Investment/Deputy Chief Executive.

Stacey brings with her 20 years of leadership and governance experience, including two recent terms as NPDC Councillor alongside her consulting business, where she delivered strategy, and research-based initiatives for many well-known local organisations.

Kelvin Wright Venture Taranaki Chief Executive is confident in the new appointment and is looking forward to the positive impact Stacey will make in her role within the organisation, and region.

"Stacey’s various leadership and governance positions and strong strategic partnership experience will be invaluable to ensure we continue to attract external investment into the region, strengthen our sectors, and support the realisation of our strategic aspirations," said Kelvin.

Stacey will join a refreshed Executive Leadership Team, including Kelvin Wright, Chief Executive; Brylee Flutey, GM Destination; and Jennifer Patterson, GM Economic Development.

"Being a Taranaki local, Stacey has extensive regional networks and relationships with key stakeholders, alongside central and local government experience. This role is integral to providing input into national conversations and promoting and growing connections across our sectors.

"I’m looking forward to having Stacey around the leadership table, and the fresh thinking and energy she will undoubtedly bring to our already high-performing team.

Stacey is looking forward to joining Venture Taranaki and being part of the team that plays a critical role in supporting a thriving and resilient Taranaki economy.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the team at Venture Taranaki, and am looking forward to building local, national, and international partnerships and connections with government and business investment to ensure that Taranaki continues to be a place people want to start, grow or bring business to," says Stacey.

"As a region, we are looking at an evolving future for our key industries, which will require a progressive policy and regulatory environment alongside strong regional leadership. Venture Taranaki has a critical role to play here, with a well-connected enterprise eco-system, strategic partnerships, and a focused long-term plan, we can unlock required investment and support our local people and place to thrive," concludes Stacey.

Stacey Hitchcock - Bio A local from Taranaki, Stacey’s career experience has included youth and social development, event and venue management and roles within central and local government. She has held various leadership and governance positions over the past 20 years, including two recent terms as a NPDC Councillor. More recently Stacey has worked within her own consultancy delivering strategy and research and development, including business case and project implementation planning.

One of Stacey’s key focus areas has been developing strategic partnerships to create and implement innovative projects. This included recent work with Te Papa Atawhai (DOC) partnering with Ngati Maru to initiate ‘Tupu a nuku’ a regional environmental workforce development programme.