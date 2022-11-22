The Warehouse Group launches volunteer leave

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 - 13:45

Today, The Warehouse Group CEO Nick Grayston and founder Sir Stephen Tindall announced volunteer leave, offering team members paid time to give back to their local communities.

Called Here for Good Leave, the new benefit for The Warehouse Group team members gives them up to a day’s leave every financial year to volunteer.

Here for Good Leave was inspired by the positive impact and contribution to New Zealand communities Sir Stephen and Lady Margaret Tindall have had as founders of The Warehouse.

Group CEO Nick Grayston says The Warehouse Group has a strong history of giving back to its communities, and Here for Good Leave allows team members to give even more time to New Zealand.

"We’ve always been about providing Kiwis choice and great value for the things they need and doing good for communities. That’s been in our DNA since the day our doors opened in 1982. Our new Here for Good Leave recognises the close connection we have in our communities and gives our team members paid time to make even more of a difference."

Team members across The Warehouse Group’s five brands, The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming, Torpedo7, The Market, whether in distribution, fulfilment centres, stores, and support offices, are eligible for this new leave.

Sir Stephen Tindall says: "I was so pleased to hear about Here for Good Leave for the team at The Warehouse Group. When we started The Warehouse 40 years ago, we wanted to make a difference for New Zealand. To know The Warehouse Group team members have paid time every year to give

back means a lot, and I can’t wait to see how the team use it to do good."

To further celebrate its 40-year milestone, every The Warehouse store across NZ was given a share of $40,000 to donate to a community group or charity throughout November.