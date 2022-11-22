MyTreat sponsors the Chiefs Manawa

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 - 16:16

MyTreat, a gifting and subscription box company that is all about self-care through one-off gift boxes and monthly treats delivered to the doorstep, is very excited to announce that they will be joining the Chiefs whÄnau in 2023 as a major sponsor of the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa.

MyTreat will be supporting the first ever Waitomo Chiefs Manawa season membership by treating members to a special MyTreat gift box.

MyTreat owners Tania and James Powell have been long-term season members with the club and Tania’s passion for the women’s team has seen MyTreat take on this prominent position on the New Zealand women's professional rugby union team ’s jersey.

Rugby super fan Tania says, "MyTreat is very excited to be partnering with the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa. As fans and rugby fanatics, we really appreciate the dedication required from the club and players to increase the visibility and the support base for women's rugby.

"Rugby is a treat! It's part of our culture and we are looking forward to attracting more membership support for women's rugby, and attracting more players to the game."

Kate Rawnsley, Waitomo Chiefs Manawa Programme Director, remarks, "We are incredibly proud to welcome MyTreat to the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa sponsor whÄnau and on our front-of-jersey position. We also look forward to our season members, sponsors, players and fans enjoying a MyTreat box subscription this season.

"Playing such a full-contact sport can take its toll. So, for our players, they know how important it is to take care of their hauora once off the field! It's awesome to know that MyTreat ensures everyone-no matter who they are or what they do-can easily perform self-care rituals with the amazing products they introduce to their subscribers through a monthly body box and more!"