100 more free locking, charging 'Locky Docks' to roll out nationwide

Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 - 08:45

Mercury is supporting Big Street Bikers to supercharge its network of Locky Docks - free secure parking and charging stations for bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters. A hundred more Locky Docks will be rolled out across Aotearoa.

Mercury General Manager Sustainability Lucie Drummond says, "Mercury has been a cornerstone partner of Big Street Bikers since day one, as we recognise transport is New Zealand’s biggest opportunity to reduce emissions - and our sector can help with that.

"We’re excited to help get more Kiwis on to bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters, as convenient and cleaner ways to get around, as the network expands."

Analysis of the 10 existing Locky Docks in Christchurch by consultancy Sense Partners found they contributed to 250,000 fewer vehicle kilometres travelled, 58 tonnes of CO² abated and $1.7-$2.3 million in physical benefits annually.

Big Street Bikers Co-founder Cleve Cameron says Locky Docks are "mode shift machines".

"The wayfinding and secure storage Locky Docks provide makes them an excellent complement to improving cycling infrastructure. By making it safe, secure and normal to bike to more regularly, we can accelerate climate action and enhance the wellbeing of our streets."

Sense Partners Economist Shamubeel Eaqub says expansion of the network can bring proportionally greater benefits.

"Based on our analysis, the next 100 Locky Docks could reduce vehicle kilometres travelled by 2.5 million kilometres a year," he says.

"The Locky Dock network also provides exceptional value - $1.50 (at our most conservative measure), up to $4.60 for every $1 of cost (at our most optimistic). That comes from reduced car operating costs, reduced pollution costs, health benefits from cycling and more."

The next 100 Locky Docks are planned for existing locations, Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton and Christchurch and new locations, such as Tauranga, Whakatane, Napier, New Plymouth, Wairarapa and Dunedin.