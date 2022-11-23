Piopio powering-up EVs with new TLC Fast Charger

Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 - 10:23

The Lines Company’s (TLC) latest Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station located in Piopio will see drivers of DC type vehicles benefit from fast charge times.

Located at on SH3 at Kara Park, the newest edition to TLC’s fleet of EV chargers across the network delivers an essential service for EV drivers in the King Country.

TLC has now installed four fast charging units and over 40 standard AC charging units across its network region with the help of from the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority’s (EECA) Low Emission Vehicle Contestable Fund.

TLC Acting GM of Network Craig Hackett says EV technology is changing rapidly with more DC type vehicles now on the road.

"Fast charging vehicles are becoming increasingly common on our roads and highways.

"We’re catering for these drivers by building a fast charge network with chargers located on main streets for convenience.

The new charging unit in Piopio is the fourth of six 50kW fast chargers being installed by TLC. The lines business installed the first three chargers in Åtorohanga, Taumarunui and Ohakune in 2021, with additional fast chargers due to be commissioned in Waitomo and Whakamaru in coming months.

"The new DC fast chargers are so quick. Drivers can expect an 80% charge to take only 15 to 25 minutes depending on the vehicle’s specifications."

The Ministry of Transport reported as of March 2022 there were 38,177 registered EVs on New Zealand roads, with the predictions that EVs will make up 40% of the national vehicle fleet by June 2040.

Like all TLC chargers, the new fast charger at Piopio features the OpenLoop mobile app payment facility. Charging vehicles using the DC fast chargers is charged at DC rates.