Vai Le named Vertiv's channel lead for A/NZ

Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 - 11:06

Vertiv Appoints Vai Le as Associate Channel Director in Australia and New Zealand

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has announced Vai Le as associate channel director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). Heading up strategic direction across Vertiv’s IT, mechanical and electrical, and distribution divisions, Le will be responsible for building on existing alliances and creating new awareness across the A/NZ channel ecosystem.

Serving the A/NZ technology channel for more than 20 years, Le has a proven ability establishing growth opportunities with reseller partners and alliance partners and working cross-functionally across organisations to reduce departmental silos and promote channel confidence.

Le joins Vertiv A/NZ from Emersion Systems, where he led the billing automation platform’s go-to-market channel strategy across the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to that, Le rebuilt Asus’ channel business and established the company’s first telecoms partnership with Singtel and Optus, distributing entertainment devices to Australian and Singaporean households.

"Beyond the explosion in consumer IoT devices, Australia and New Zealand’s growing demand for computing power also resides with the business world’s investment in data-driven decision-making and automation," said Le. "As quicker data distribution and lower latency demands intensify, cloud-first strategies are shifting course and companies are looking for processing power at the edge. Vertiv’s secure and reliable IT infrastructure, combined with the expertise and on-the-ground support of our partners, makes faster processing - where the action occurs - not only a possibility, but a success."

Le’s appointment comes following the launch of the Vertiv™ SmartCabinet™ 2M, a self-contained micro data centre, largely born out of demand from A/NZ customers looking for smaller, more eco-friendly micro data centres capable of powering their niche edge computing applications.

To simplify how partners procure the new SmartCabinet™ 2M and other Vertiv™ products and services for their customers, Vertiv A/NZ has recently streamlined its distribution arrangement to work exclusively with three distributor partners, including Ingram Micro for the IT channel in Australia and New Zealand, and Orion Distributors in Australia and Dove Electronics in New Zealand for the Mechanical and Electrical channel.

Le will lead the continued modernisation of Vertiv’s partner program, working closely with A/NZ sales director for product and service, LuLu Shiraz.

"With passion for continuous organisational improvement and desire to establish the channel as the motorway for better customer experience, Vai will be a valued member of our leadership team, and a catalyst in strengthening relationships with reseller partners and advancing vendor alliances for a modern channel," said Shiraz.