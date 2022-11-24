Interim liquidators appointed to Clubs of Marlborough

Thursday, 24 November, 2022 - 10:17

Malcolm Hollis and Richard Nacey of PwC have been appointed as interim liquidators of the Blenheim Working Men's Club, trading as Clubs of Marlborough (‘the Club’) on 22 November 2022 by the High Court at Wellington. The liquidation occurred on the application of the Registrar of Friendly Societies, following the decision by the Club’s Committee on November 11 to cease trading and close the operations of the Club.

Clubs of Marlborough is one of the oldest Friendly Societies and has been operating for over 130 years. At the time of closing on Sunday 13 November, the Club had a membership of around 4,000 and employed 50 staff.

Interim liquidator Malcolm Hollis says it is an unfortunate end to such a well-known entity that has served the Marlborough community.

"Our job now is to work with stakeholders to understand the current financial position and affairs of the Club, and options available to it, particularly the future of its premises and chattels. We will be working with the relevant stakeholders on a step-by-step, carefully managed process to determine the way forward."