Eco-footwear brand criticised for backing 'Green Friday'

Thursday, 24 November, 2022 - 13:19

Customers of Wellington eco-footwear company Orba Shoes have criticised the sustainable brand for promoting itself as Black Friday approached.

Orba has been asking people to join Green Friday on November 25th - a movement about making conscious purchasing decisions. Some feedback commented that it was innapropriate for conscientious businesses to participate in the hyper-consumerism that Black Friday represents.

Orba Sustainability Manager Gillian Boucher says "Promoting products as an eco-conscious brand can be a balancing act. But to be viable we have to keep getting the word out about our product, while remaining true to our ethics."

"We sent a a survey out on the issue. 84% of responses indicated that promotion of more sustainable products during the Black Friday period was fine. 16% disagreed."

"For most brands Black Friday is about increasing consumption and ultimately profits. We’re asking people to make a more conscious choice and support brands that balance profits with purpose. The more Orba shoes sold, the more finance we can put into innovating with renewable materials, to fight pollution in the footwear industry and run training programs for smaller suppliers."

Last year Orba supported World Soil Day instead of Black Friday.

For more information visit www.orbashoes.eco.