MTF Finance Board appoints Stu Myles as Deputy Chair

Thursday, 24 November, 2022 - 14:26

The MTF Finance Board has appointed Stu Myles as Deputy Chair, effective 17 December 2022. Mr. Myles has been a Board member since 2020.

"Stu's appointment is part of the continuing maturing of the governance approach in the organisation" says MTF Finance Board Chair Mark Darrow. "Since joining the Board, we have worked to lift the organisation's overall performance and governance, ensuring value is created for shareholders."

Mr. Myles brings to the Board a strong governance mindset which has been critical in creating and driving the company's strategic plan. With a focus on governance and the associated workload, Mr. Darrow says he has been impressed with the commitment of the Board to governing the strategy implementation.

"MTF Finance is in a significant growth phase as we launch new products, re-energise existing channels, and launch new partnerships" says Mr. Myles. "It is an exciting time to play a leading governance role, and I look forward to working even more closely with Mark, the rest of the Board and management."

Mr. Myles has been on the MTF Finance Board as a shareholder representative since 2020 as owner-operator of MTF Finance Carlton Corner in Christchurch. Currently, he is Board Chair of Nova Trust and a Chartered Member of the Institute of Directors (CMInstD) - positions which speak to experiences gained over his 30-year history in the New Zealand financial industry.