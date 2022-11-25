Cookie Time’s second NZ cookie bar set to open tomorrow

Friday, 25 November, 2022 - 11:13

Cookie Time’s second New Zealand Cookie Bar is scheduled to open in Dunedin tomorrow, putting a treat spin on some traditional breakfast items.

The first Cookie Time Cookie bar opened in Queenstown in 2010, followed by an international flagship Cookie Bar in Harajuku, Tokyo, in 2013. Vibrant, fun and interactive, the Cookie Bars are designed to be the hottest place in town for cookies and their perfect partners, plus instore karaoke and gift merchandise.

Cookie Time Co-Founder and Managing Director Guy Pope-Mayell says the Cookie Bar in Dunedin will have all the usual attractions, plus some new lines only available in Dunedin.

"Central to this is the concept of putting a treat spin on traditional breakfast items, with an all-day dessert breakfast offer, but served until late. We’ve brought in some famous American cereals to add to the mix, plus a Japanese style milk toast with treat toppings.

"While some might say cereal and toast are somewhat boring breakfast items, we’re certainly bringing them to life in a vibrant new way, and only in Dunedin," he says.

Also new in Dunedin are Dough Dogs -- sticky cookie dough, encased in crispy doughnut, batter, and deep-fried to perfection on a stick. It is reminiscent of the classic Kiwi hotdog, but sweet and served with lashings of ice cream and melted chocolate.

Another hero for the Dunedin menu is a selection of freakshakes - extraordinary concoctions of ice cream, cookies and confectionary made famous at the Harajuku Cookie Bar - customised with American cereals for Dunedin only. Plus there are s’mores, hot cookies and hot and cold drinks. A cutdown Mini Clubman - Cookie Time’s first delivery vehicle - and a neon Cookie Muncher are key features of the store fitout.

Guy Pope-Mayell says Dunedin was chosen as the second New Zealand location due to its links with Cookie Time history.

"We’re now in our 40th year of business, so it felt fitting to loop back to the first place where we ever sold cookies outside of our home base. We launched Cookie Time by delivering 70 jars of cookies to 70 Christchurch dairies in 1983.

"The following year, we expanded to Dunedin, and then eventually nationwide. So Dunedin has a special place in the Cookie Time world - and we’re thrilled to bring the magical, high energy explosion of flavour and colour that is the Cookie Bar to the heart of the city."

Guy Pope-Mayell says Cookie Time is now moving into full Cookie Bar roll-out mode.

"We’re looking to open a new New Zealand location each year over the next five years, and we’ve got a Cookie Bar project underway in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia."

The Dunedin Cookie Bar will open to the public at 10am Saturday 26 November.