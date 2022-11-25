New Retail NZ President and Vice President elected

Friday, 25 November, 2022 - 15:42

Liz Wheadon, the General Manager of Glengarry Wines, has been elected as the President of Retail NZ. Liz is joined by the newly elected Vice President Jules Lloyd-Jones the Chief Marketing Office for Mitre 10.

Both will serve a two-year term in these respective roles for the Retail NZ Board of Directors. Liz is the first female President for Retail NZ, and Jules is the third female Vice President. Both have already served several years as a Board of Director for Retail NZ.

"I am privileged to be the first woman President of the Retail NZ Board of Directors, and to be serving alongside an incredibly accomplished group of Directors who have significant skills and coverage of the retail sector in New Zealand" says Retail NZ President, Liz Wheadon.

"The New Zealand retail sector has been through a lot in the past few years, and dealing with significant issues like retail crime, inflation pressures, and skills shortages. Despite these challenges, I believe in the value of retailers across the country and the collective response to continue to service customers and their communities"

"After three years, Des Flynn of The Warehouse Group has stepped down as President of Retail NZ. On behalf of the Board of Directors I would like to thank him for his service and support as President, and his passion for Retail NZ. Des has had an extensive career in retail and has many years of service to Retail NZ. Des will remain on the Board and will continue to support as a Director." says Liz.

"I am honoured to have been elected as the of Vice-President of Retail NZ, and to be working to support a sector I am incredibly passionate about. Retailers are weaved throughout communities across the country and provide a wide range of jobs. I look forward to providing further support to the sector and Retail NZ" said Retail NZ Vice President, Jules Lloyd-Jones.

Retail NZ is a membership organisation that represents the views and interests of New Zealand’s Retail Sector. It is the peak body representing retailers in New Zealand, with our membership accounting for around two thirds of all retail turnover. The retail sector generates an annual turnover of around $112 billion, comprised of over 27,000 business and employs over 270,000 kiwis across the country.

The Retail NZ Board of Directors is made up of nine elected directors voted by the retail sector. Those Directors are Liz Wheadon of Glengarry Wines (President), Jules Lloyd-Jones of Mitre 10 (Vice-President), Des Flynn of The Warehouse Group, John Warwick of FoodStuffs, Kristina Hitchcock of Postie Plus, Peter Kelly of Butlers Chocolate Café, Richard Allin of Pushbikes Ltd, Scott McMillan of Tea Pea, and Sonja Painter of Thrillzone.