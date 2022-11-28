Keeping safe while Christmas shopping - State Insurance

Monday, 28 November, 2022 - 09:30

Top of most Kiwis’ Christmas wish list this holiday season is a well-earned break, but with the stresses of Christmas shopping, and an increase in theft and car damage claims at this time of year, the holiday season can also be a stressful one, says State Insurance.

According to a nationwide State-Ipsos survey, what Kiwis are most looking forward to this holiday season is spending quality time with friends and family (67%), and to simply relax at home (51%).

However, State’s claims numbers show a pre-Christmas spike in ‘damage while parked’ vehicle claims, with a 33% jump in daily claims in the week leading up to Christmas. The numbers also show a 13% increase in contents theft claims, including claims for theft from cars in the lead-up to Christmas.

"Unfortunately, the holiday season isn’t all Santa and sunshine. It’s not unusual for cars to be scratched and dinged when car parks are busy, and for shopping and Christmas gifts to be stolen at this time of year - all of which can really add to the seasonal stress," says Wayne Tippet, Executive General Manager of Claims at State.

"And while we’re here for our customers when unexpected things go wrong, we know that our customers would rather prevent incidents from occurring in the first place, and enjoy the holiday season uninterrupted," says Wayne.

Shopping stresses

The State-Ipsos survey also found that nearly half of Kiwis find deciding what presents to buy family and friends stressful - even more so for nearly two thirds of 18-24-year-olds. And it’s not just the search for the perfect present - 53% of all respondents say the search for a park at a shopping centre is stressful, which increased to 67% for 25-34-year-olds.

Kiwis are equally keen to shop online (55%), as they are to grab a gift at the shopping mall (53%), with 38% planning to support local retailers and artists, and over a quarter of 25-34-year-olds turning to handmade gifts.

Online deliveries

Disappointingly, 16% of Kiwis surveyed said they’d had a package or their mail stolen from their doorstep or letterbox.

"With Covid lockdowns resulting in an increase in online shopping, we’ve also seen a trend in packages going missing from right outside people’s homes. These days it seems we all have a story or know someone it’s happened to - and when you’re waiting on gifts from Santa, it’s all the more distressing."

"These thefts are usually opportunistic, with thieves also on the hunt for their Christmas shopping, so getting your packages delivered to an alternative pick-up point is a good idea. Out-of-sight, out-of-mind, is generally the safest option."

Financial pressures

With the current financial pressures, it’s not surprising that almost half of Kiwis find budgeting for Christmas stressful, which increased to 58% for 18-34-year-olds.

Over a third of Kiwis say they’re planning to spend less on Christmas shopping this year than last year, with nearly half spending the same amount as last year. And just under a third say they’re planning to buy less presents than last year, with just over half saying they’ll buy the same amount.

Staying safe this Christmas

So, while the focus is on Santa’s naughty or nice list, it’s just as important to put checking your insurance on your to-do list.

"Insurance is important throughout the year, but now is a good opportunity to check you have the right amount of cover and your contents sum insured is up-to-date, including any new items from generous friends and family."

"And by taking a few simple precautions with your belongings and security, hopefully we can all get through the holiday season safely."

State’s 10 top tips for a claim-free Christmas

1. When you’re out shopping, and you’ve bought more than you can carry, put your bags in the boot of your car where they can’t be seen and aren’t a temptation for opportunistic thieves.

2. Make sure you take your valuables, like your phone, wallet and sunglasses with you. If you need to leave them in the car, make sure they’re out of sight.

3. Lock your car, even when you’re at home, or quickly grabbing something at the shops, and keep your keys with you.

4. If you’re buying online, use online tracking and aim to be home when it’s delivered. Or take advantage of couriers that let you provide an alternative location or pick-up point.

5. Avoid shopping during peak hours when car parks are packed, instead take advantage of extended shopping hours when it might be less busy.

6. Drive according to the road rules, including in the car park. Try to be courteous and patient, and take care when opening car doors.

7. Consider installing additional security to your car such as an alarm, immobiliser, or wheel lock, especially if you have an older model vehicle.

8. For those with the decorations up, and treats under the tree, try to make sure they can’t be seen, or easily accessed from the street.

9. Consider security options for your home, such as alarms, security lights, and deadlocks on doors and windows. And remember to use them - even if you’re out for a short time.

10. Get in touch with your neighbours if you’re going to be away and ask them to clear your mail or maybe park their car in your driveway.