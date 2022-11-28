Central Lakes Hospital welcomes new GM - Southern Cross Healthcare

Monday, 28 November, 2022 - 10:51

Today is the first day on the job for Tim Capill, the new General Manager at Southern Cross Central Lakes Hospital Queenstown.

Beginning his career as a nurse, Tim joins the hospital from Swedish medical device company Senzime, where he was Sales Director for the Asia Pacific region. With depth of experience in healthcare and medical industries, Tim has held senior leadership positions in New Zealand, Australia, and the Asia Pacific region.

Andrew Blair, Chair of Southern Cross Central Lakes Hospital Queenstown, said he was delighted to welcome Tim to the hospital team.

"We’re thrilled to have someone of Tim’s calibre take the reins at our very special hospital. He brings to the hospital team great strengths in commercial and general management and a passion for customer experience and patient care.

"I’m confident he will continue to enhance Southern Cross Central Lakes Hospital’s reputation as a provider of quality treatment and patient care."

Capill says he is excited about the opportunity to work with staff, patients and specialists at Southern Cross Central Lakes Hospital.

"I’m looking forward to working with the team and clinicians to retain the special culture already in place and support the hospital to grow and serve the needs of the region’s residents. In just under a year, Southern Cross Central Lakes Hospital is already highly regarded for the quality of its treatment and patient care, and connection to the local community," he said.

"I’m very keen to develop strong relationships with the local community and explore ways we can support the area."

Blair acknowledged the dedication and commitment of the current General Manger Judith Kissel.

"On behalf of the joint venture partnership Board, I would like to take this opportunity to extend our deep gratitude to our retiring General Manager, Judith Kissell.

"Judith has very capably and tirelessly led the development and opening of the hospital during the past two years, providing us with the foundations of a strong team, excellent service delivery and a wonderful facility."