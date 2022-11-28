NZ brands continue to soar at 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

Monday, 28 November, 2022 - 13:20

Alibaba Group has celebrated another successful year of its annual 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. This year saw the most diverse range of products on offer, with 21 million products available and 290,000 brands participating.

2022 marked a remarkable year for New Zealand brands as New Zealand continues to be one of the top 10 countries or regions selling to China on Tmall Global amid the challenges brought by the macroeconomic situation and the pandemic. Tmall Global is Alibaba’s cross-border platform that supports brands accessing its vast market without any presence in China. Alibaba has today announced the top 10 New Zealand brands selling to China, with household names A2 and Anchor in the mix.

"It is an honour for Alibaba to see Australian brands and retailers have another record-breaking 11.11. In order to drive brand loyalty and business growth, we continue to provide our merchants with innovative technologies and marketing tools. This, coupled with our huge consumer reach, has enabled thousands of Australian and New Zealand brands selling through our platforms to flourish," says Pier Smulders, General Manager, Australia and New Zealand at Alibaba Group.

This year saw an increase in demand for health and wellness products, with Athletic Greens, Comvita, Good Health and Naturies taking out top spots. The results have shown that New Zealand milk product brands, such as a2 and Anchor, remain popular amongst Chinese consumers.

Echoing the rising trend of the pet economy in China, the pet food brand ZIWI continues its position in the top ten list.

EZZ Life Science Holdings, who this year took part in their fourth and most successful 11.11, set a new company record in sales and served 17,560 customers via its online presence on Tmall Global.

Overall, Alibaba’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival results show that imported products continue to be loved by Chinese consumers. This year, 1,009 overseas brands on Tmall Global achieved year-on-year GMV growth of more than 100%.

Livestreaming was seen to be a key mechanism for brands and merchants to build awareness and drive sales. More than 300 million consumers in China watched livestreaming sessions hosted on Taobao Live during the Festival, and 62 influencer and merchant-run livestreaming channels surpassed RMB100 million in GMV, and 632 influencer and merchant-run livestreaming channels surpassed RMB10 million in GMV.

New Zealand's top 10 brands selling to China on Tmall Global, during the 2022 11.11 Global Shopping Festival (in alphabetical order)

Top 3

a2 comvita Karicare

Top 4-10

Anchor Athletic Greens EZZ Life Science Holdings Good Health Naturies Trilogy ZIWI