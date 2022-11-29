EIT computing graduate finds success at local IT company

Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 - 11:59

Luke Hughes believes the Bachelor of Computing Systems he received from EIT nearly a decade ago is still standing him in good stead in his role at local IT company Tribe.

Luke, who is a Technical Delivery Team Lead, is so pleased with his qualification that he often recommends that Tribe hires other Computing Systems graduates from EIT.

"I think I've referred six or seven people into Tribe, who are either friends from EIT or people I have worked with in the past who have also gone through EIT. Even my brother, Isaac, worked here for a while before going to work in IT in Canada."

Thirty-one-year-old Luke was born and bred in Hawke’s Bay and went to Napier Boys’ High School, where he heard about the computing programme at EIT.

He went straight into the Bachelor of Computing Systems from school and is glad he did. He says he recommends it to anyone who is interested in computing.

"I'd say to anyone thinking about it that if you don't know what you'd like to do with computing, EIT’s degree will help you dip your toes in a bunch of different areas and then you'll figure it out from there."

Luke, who has represented New Zealand at Dodgeball, says that after completing his three-year degree, he "did car washing for three or four months" before going to work for New Era IT. His new role saw him back at his old school as he was put in charge of the Napier Boys’ High School account.

But now his work home is Tribe, where he has been for the past five-and-a-half years.

"It is an awesome place to grow, and we have so many different customers. I am also enjoying my role, which is a management role. It is a mix between people and technology as I have my own customers and I manage my team as well."

For Luke, who has a partner and two young children, it is also about the work atmosphere, with a number of fun activities like bake-offs and team barbeques being held.

"We’re very proud of the fun culture we have at Tribe! We also have quite a few of our teams who go across to the gym at lunch time each day. There are about three or four of us who are doing Jujitsu and wrestling at the moment."

Tribe’s Head of People and Culture, Tanya Upritchard, says: Since joining our Tribe team, Luke has demonstrated that his core values align to Tribe’s values - Teamwork, Respect, Innovate, Bravery and Empower. Because of this, Luke has been able to make the most of the many opportunities for career growth that Tribe offers. Luke has moved through our technical teams, starting first within our first level support team and then latterly taking up a leadership role within our Technical Delivery team. Luke’s current role enables him to work with Tribe’s customers as well as being a people leader for our business, helping others on their career journey at Tribe." "Luke has made the most of both the technical upskilling opportunities, and the hands-on experience mentored by senior Tribe team. He’s also over the last year been growing the people management aspects of his role. Luke has definitely found his fuel working at Tribe, he is a key part of maintaining an awesome workplace culture, always putting his hand up to lead social events and bringing together the whole Tribe!"

Ian Purdon, a lecturer and Programme Coordinator in the School of Computing at EIT|Te PÅ«kenga in Hawke's Bay, says: "Luke’s career has evolved as we all hope and wish for all of our graduates - to succeed in their studies, and to be able to mould professional success around their passions, in Luke’s case, staying local, and dodgeball."

"Congratulations Luke, and thank you for continuing to champion studying locally, and working locally."