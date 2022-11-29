Dairy careers on show at National Fieldays - DairyNZ

Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 - 15:59

DairyNZ’s GoDairy programme is continuing its recruitment drive during Fieldays week by showcasing the many career opportunities available in the dairy sector.

DairyNZ strategy and investment leader Nick Robinson says the sector continues to encourage Kiwis to join the sector, as one-third of dairy farms seek to fill on-farm vacancies.

"Dairy is a great career option as the sector offers good job security, the ability to work outside, and you can be part of something special in making quality nutrition and looking after the environment," said Mr Robinson.

"The dairy sector provides 37,000 on-farm jobs for Kiwis. We want to continue to recruit good people, and there are plenty of opportunities out there for keen Kiwis to join us and get involved, while starting on great salaries and having clear progression pathways.

"At Fieldays this year we are lucky to have some fantastic farmers coming along to talk about what it is like to work on-farm and their different paths that led them to dairy farming."

On Saturday morning, a GoDairy panel session will feature four previous New Zealand Dairy Industry Award winners - Brian Basi, Rachel Bunnik, Edward Roskam and Jimmy Cleaver - which will be hosted by Bay of Plenty ‘Join Us’ farmer, Shannon Munro.

One of the panellists is Waikato dairy farmer Jimmy Cleaver, a 23-year-old farm manager who is passionate about his work in the sector and looking after his staff.

"I went dairy farming because of the possibilities it offers me. Not many jobs allow you to climb the ladder as quickly, becoming a farm manager by 19 and then be able to go off share milking by 26," says Mr Cleaver.

"I get to work with a fantastic team, be outdoors with animals, while still enjoying a good lifestyle, including being able to get off farm and pursue my hobbies by going hunting or diving.

"I’m looking forward to engaging with anyone interested in dairying at Fieldays, as I always encourage people to give it a go and see if you like it. I believe that you never know how you will find it until you just get stuck in."

Mr Robinson says Fieldays is a fantastic opportunity for people to come along and hear about a career in the dairy sector and how to get involved.

"At Fieldays, we have career changers talking about their change into dairy and we also have a panel session on ‘GoDairy from school’ where you can hear about career paths direct from school, including agri-business, agri-science and dairy farming," says Mr Robinson.

Join us at Fieldays over in the Opportunity Grows Here Careers Hub at site E30, where GoDairy representatives will be on site to answer your questions.

For more information about joining the dairy sector, visit godairy.co.nz.