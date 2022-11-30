BNZ and Atihau-Whanganui Inc ink 'sustainability deal with difference'

Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 - 08:03

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) and Ätihau-Whanganui Incorporation (AWHI) have announced a new agribusiness Sustainability Linked Loan today, covering not only traditional environmental targets, but also social and cultural targets for the first time.

NÅ tÄnei rangi tonu ka pÄnuitia e Te PÄke o Aotearoa (arÄ, e Te PÄke o Aotearoa) me Ätihau-Whanganui (arÄ, ko AWHI) tÄtahi PÅ«tea Taurewa Whaihononga ToitÅ«tanga Pakihi Ahuwhenua e aro ana ki ngÄ whÄinga Ä-taio o mua me ngÄ whÄinga Ä-pÄpori, Ä-ahurea hoki, Ä, he tuatahitanga tÄnei.

AWHI is a leading MÄori agribusiness with over 9000 shareholders producing lamb, beef, milk, and wool across 21,000 hectares of ancestral land.

E Ärahi ana a AWHI i ngÄ pakihi ahuwhenua MÄori, Ä, neke atu i te 9000 ngÄ kaiwhaipÄnga e whakaputa ana i te reme, te kau, te miraka me te wÅ«ru, puta noa i ngÄ whenua tupuna, e 21,000 heketea te rahi.

BNZ General Manager MÄori Business, Renata Blair says, "We are thrilled to be partnering with AWHI in our first ever MÄori agribusiness Sustainability Linked Loan, supporting them, and the wider New Zealand economy, to transition to a low-carbon model.

Ko tÄ Renata Blair, ko te Kaiwhakahaere WhÄnui i ngÄ Pakihi MÄori o Te PÄke o Aotearoa, "E hiamo ana mÄtou i te hononga nei ki a AWHI i tÄ mÄtou PÅ«tea Taurewa Whaihononga ToitÅ«tanga Pakihi Ahuwhenua tuatahi, ki te tautoko i a rÄtou me te Åhanga whÄnui o Aotearoa kia whakawhiti ai ki tÄtahi tauira waro iti.

"This is a Sustainability Linked Loan with a difference. One that embraces the idea that debt and finances can not only enhance environmental outcomes for MÄori businesses and their shareholders, but social and cultural outcomes as well, incorporating and reflecting both AWHI’s strategic values and Te Ao Maori.

"He PÅ«tea Taurewa Whaihononga ToitÅ«tanga tÄnei e rerekÄ nei, e manaaki nei i te whakaaro mÄ te nama me te ahumoni e pai ake ai ngÄ putanga Ä-taiao mÅ ngÄ pakihi MÄori me Å rÄtou kaiwhaipÄnga, e pai ake ai hoki ngÄ putanga Ä-pÄpori, Ä-ahurea hoki, mÄ te whakauruuru me te whakaatu i ngÄ uara Ä-rautaki a AWHI me Å o te ao MÄori.

"We know that AWHI are focused on lifting the capabilities of their uri [descendants] and rangatahi [young people] through their rural cadetship programme, providing good quality jobs and setting them up to continue farming their land into the future. To help them achieve their goals, AWHI will receive further interest rate discounts as more uri enter and complete their cadetships, paving the way for social sustainability into the future," says Blair.

Hei tÄ Blair, "Kei te mÅhio mÄtou e aro ana a AWHI ki te hÄpai i ngÄ Äheinga o Å rÄtou uri me te rangatahi mÄ tÄ rÄtou hÅtaka whakangungu tauira tuawhenua, mÄ te whakarato i ngÄ mahi kounga me te whakarite i a rÄtou kia pÄmu tonu ai rÄtou i Å rÄtou whenua hei ngÄ tau kei te heke mai. Hei Äwhina i a rÄtou ki te whakatutuki i Ä rÄtou whÄinga, ka whiwhi a AWHI i ngÄ whakahekenga pÄpÄtanga huamoni kia nui ake ngÄ uri e uru ana, e whakaoti ana hoki i Ä rÄtou whakangungu, he whakarite tÄnei i te toitÅ«tanga Ä-pÄpori mÅ ngÄ tau kei te tÅ« mai."

AWHI will also receive interest rate incentives for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to six percent across the term of the loan and completing additional waterway protection and biodiversity enhancements beyond compliance and regulatory requirements.

Ka whiwhi a AWHI i ngÄ poapoa pÄpÄtanga huamoni i tana whakaiti i ngÄ tukunga haurehu ki te ono Årau, ka iti iho rÄnei i tÄrÄ, i te roanga o te wÄ o te pÅ«tea taurewa, i te whakaoti whakamaru arawai tÄpiri me ngÄ whakapaipai kanorau koiora kei tua atu i ngÄ herenga Ä-tÅ«tohu me ngÄ herenga Ä-ture.

Ätihau-Whanganui Inc chairperson, Tiwha Puketapu says, "Ätihau’s legacy and values have inspired staff to normalise sustainable practices across the incorporation. Having the BNZ Agribusiness Sustainability Linked Loan and the rigor that goes around that, adds another layer of credibility to our actions and practices."

Hei tÄ te tiamana o Ätihau-Whanganui Inc, hei tÄ Tiwha Puketapu, "Kua whakaaweawe ngÄ tuku ihotanga me ngÄ uara a Ätihau i ngÄ kaimahi kia noho ai ngÄ tikanga toitÅ«tanga hei tikanga mÄori noa iho, puta noa i te manatÅpÅ«. MÄ te PÅ«tea Taurewa Whaihononga ToitÅ«tanga Pakihi Ahuwhenua a Te PÄke o Aotearoa me Åna Ähuatanga e mana ai Ä mÄtou mahi me Ä mÄtou tikanga.

BNZ is New Zealand’s business bank and continues to work towards being the leading sustainability bank in the country, with an ambition of delivering $10 billion in sustainable finance by 2025.

Ko Te PÄke o Aotearoate pÄke pakihi o Aotearoa, Ä, e whai tonu ana a Te PÄke o Aotearoakia noho mai ko te pÄke toitÅ«tanga matua i te motu, ko tana tÅ«manako kia $10 piriona e puta ake ana i te ahumoni toitÅ«tanga i mua i te tau 2025.

BNZ has previously signed Sustainability Linked Loans with Silver Fern Farms, Southern Pastures, Turners and Growers, Sudima Hotels, and more. The bank also has options for smaller agribusinesses, incentivising farm system and business goals while not restricting the use of debt to one-off environmental projects.

Kua waitohu a Te PÄke o Aotearoa i Ätahi PÅ«tea Taurewa Whaihononga ToitÅ«tanga i te taha o NgÄ Rau Hiriwa, o Southern Pastures, o Turners and Growers, o Sudima Hotels me Ätahi atu. Kei te pÄke Ätahi atu kÅwhiringa anÅ mÄ ngÄ pakihi iti ake, e akiaki ana i ngÄ whÄinga mÅ ngÄ pÅ«naha pÄmu me te pakihi, kÄore nei i te here i te whakamahinga o te nama ki tÄtahi kaupapa Ä-taiao kotahi nei.