BNZ and Atihau-Whanganui Inc ink 'sustainability deal with difference'

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) and Ätihau-Whanganui Incorporation (AWHI) have announced a new agribusiness Sustainability Linked Loan today, covering not only traditional environmental targets, but also social and cultural targets for the first time.
NÅ tÄnei rangi tonu ka pÄnuitia e Te PÄke o Aotearoa (arÄ, e Te PÄke o Aotearoa) me Ätihau-Whanganui (arÄ, ko AWHI) tÄtahi PÅ«tea Taurewa Whaihononga ToitÅ«tanga Pakihi Ahuwhenua e aro ana ki ngÄ whÄinga Ä-taio o mua me ngÄ whÄinga Ä-pÄpori, Ä-ahurea hoki, Ä, he tuatahitanga tÄnei.
AWHI is a leading MÄori agribusiness with over 9000 shareholders producing lamb, beef, milk, and wool across 21,000 hectares of ancestral land.
E Ärahi ana a AWHI i ngÄ pakihi ahuwhenua MÄori, Ä, neke atu i te 9000 ngÄ kaiwhaipÄnga e whakaputa ana i te reme, te kau, te miraka me te wÅ«ru, puta noa i ngÄ whenua tupuna, e 21,000 heketea te rahi.
BNZ General Manager MÄori Business, Renata Blair says, "We are thrilled to be partnering with AWHI in our first ever MÄori agribusiness Sustainability Linked Loan, supporting them, and the wider New Zealand economy, to transition to a low-carbon model.
Ko tÄ Renata Blair, ko te Kaiwhakahaere WhÄnui i ngÄ Pakihi MÄori o Te PÄke o Aotearoa, "E hiamo ana mÄtou i te hononga nei ki a AWHI i tÄ mÄtou PÅ«tea Taurewa Whaihononga ToitÅ«tanga Pakihi Ahuwhenua tuatahi, ki te tautoko i a rÄtou me te Åhanga whÄnui o Aotearoa kia whakawhiti ai ki tÄtahi tauira waro iti.
"This is a Sustainability Linked Loan with a difference. One that embraces the idea that debt and finances can not only enhance environmental outcomes for MÄori businesses and their shareholders, but social and cultural outcomes as well, incorporating and reflecting both AWHI’s strategic values and Te Ao Maori.
"He PÅ«tea Taurewa Whaihononga ToitÅ«tanga tÄnei e rerekÄ nei, e manaaki nei i te whakaaro mÄ te nama me te ahumoni e pai ake ai ngÄ putanga Ä-taiao mÅ ngÄ pakihi MÄori me Å rÄtou kaiwhaipÄnga, e pai ake ai hoki ngÄ putanga Ä-pÄpori, Ä-ahurea hoki, mÄ te whakauruuru me te whakaatu i ngÄ uara Ä-rautaki a AWHI me Å o te ao MÄori.
"We know that AWHI are focused on lifting the capabilities of their uri [descendants] and rangatahi [young people] through their rural cadetship programme, providing good quality jobs and setting them up to continue farming their land into the future. To help them achieve their goals, AWHI will receive further interest rate discounts as more uri enter and complete their cadetships, paving the way for social sustainability into the future," says Blair.
Hei tÄ Blair, "Kei te mÅhio mÄtou e aro ana a AWHI ki te hÄpai i ngÄ Äheinga o Å rÄtou uri me te rangatahi mÄ tÄ rÄtou hÅtaka whakangungu tauira tuawhenua, mÄ te whakarato i ngÄ mahi kounga me te whakarite i a rÄtou kia pÄmu tonu ai rÄtou i Å rÄtou whenua hei ngÄ tau kei te heke mai. Hei Äwhina i a rÄtou ki te whakatutuki i Ä rÄtou whÄinga, ka whiwhi a AWHI i ngÄ whakahekenga pÄpÄtanga huamoni kia nui ake ngÄ uri e uru ana, e whakaoti ana hoki i Ä rÄtou whakangungu, he whakarite tÄnei i te toitÅ«tanga Ä-pÄpori mÅ ngÄ tau kei te tÅ« mai."
AWHI will also receive interest rate incentives for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to six percent across the term of the loan and completing additional waterway protection and biodiversity enhancements beyond compliance and regulatory requirements.
Ka whiwhi a AWHI i ngÄ poapoa pÄpÄtanga huamoni i tana whakaiti i ngÄ tukunga haurehu ki te ono Årau, ka iti iho rÄnei i tÄrÄ, i te roanga o te wÄ o te pÅ«tea taurewa, i te whakaoti whakamaru arawai tÄpiri me ngÄ whakapaipai kanorau koiora kei tua atu i ngÄ herenga Ä-tÅ«tohu me ngÄ herenga Ä-ture.
Ätihau-Whanganui Inc chairperson, Tiwha Puketapu says, "Ätihau’s legacy and values have inspired staff to normalise sustainable practices across the incorporation. Having the BNZ Agribusiness Sustainability Linked Loan and the rigor that goes around that, adds another layer of credibility to our actions and practices."
Hei tÄ te tiamana o Ätihau-Whanganui Inc, hei tÄ Tiwha Puketapu, "Kua whakaaweawe ngÄ tuku ihotanga me ngÄ uara a Ätihau i ngÄ kaimahi kia noho ai ngÄ tikanga toitÅ«tanga hei tikanga mÄori noa iho, puta noa i te manatÅpÅ«. MÄ te PÅ«tea Taurewa Whaihononga ToitÅ«tanga Pakihi Ahuwhenua a Te PÄke o Aotearoa me Åna Ähuatanga e mana ai Ä mÄtou mahi me Ä mÄtou tikanga.
BNZ is New Zealand’s business bank and continues to work towards being the leading sustainability bank in the country, with an ambition of delivering $10 billion in sustainable finance by 2025.
Ko Te PÄke o Aotearoate pÄke pakihi o Aotearoa, Ä, e whai tonu ana a Te PÄke o Aotearoakia noho mai ko te pÄke toitÅ«tanga matua i te motu, ko tana tÅ«manako kia $10 piriona e puta ake ana i te ahumoni toitÅ«tanga i mua i te tau 2025.
BNZ has previously signed Sustainability Linked Loans with Silver Fern Farms, Southern Pastures, Turners and Growers, Sudima Hotels, and more. The bank also has options for smaller agribusinesses, incentivising farm system and business goals while not restricting the use of debt to one-off environmental projects.
Kua waitohu a Te PÄke o Aotearoa i Ätahi PÅ«tea Taurewa Whaihononga ToitÅ«tanga i te taha o NgÄ Rau Hiriwa, o Southern Pastures, o Turners and Growers, o Sudima Hotels me Ätahi atu. Kei te pÄke Ätahi atu kÅwhiringa anÅ mÄ ngÄ pakihi iti ake, e akiaki ana i ngÄ whÄinga mÅ ngÄ pÅ«naha pÄmu me te pakihi, kÄore nei i te here i te whakamahinga o te nama ki tÄtahi kaupapa Ä-taiao kotahi nei.
