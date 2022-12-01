Double award win for IAG

Thursday, 1 December, 2022 - 09:51

IAG is delighted to have received the ‘Excellence in Workplace Diversity and Inclusion’ Award, in addition to being the inaugural winner of ‘General Insurance Claims team of the Year’ at the 10th New Zealand Insurance Industry (ANZIIF) Awards held last night.

"At IAG, diversity, inclusion and belonging are fundamental to our purpose of making our world a safer place.

"We know that when different voices are embraced and included, we create meaningful workplaces, higher performing organisations, and an equitable society," says Louise Harvey-Wills, Executive General Manager of Business Partnering.

"We’re absolutely delighted to receive this acknowledgement of the exceptional environment we’ve created for our people."

The Excellence in Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Award recognises and promotes organisational excellence and achievement in diversity and inclusion in the workplace and the wider NZ insurance industry.

Executive General Manager of Claims, Wayne Tippet says, "I’m so proud of what the claims team has achieved this year, and this industry recognition as General Insurance Claims team of the year is the icing on the cake.

"It recognises the commitment and dedication of our people, who consistently deliver excellence - including during the significant weather events New Zealand has endured this year - and the outstanding mahi the team delivers to look after our customers every day."

The General Insurance Claims Team of the Year category was introduced for the first time this year and recognises a claims team that has demonstrated excellent technical skills, strong claims results and outstanding customer service during 2021.