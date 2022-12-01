NZ's largest serviced apartment provider setting more records - Quest

Thursday, 1 December, 2022 - 11:15

The country’s largest serviced apartment provider is setting more records for New Zealand’s accommodation sector with a message to developers: ‘Get in touch’.

In the next three years Quest Apartment Hotels New Zealand plans to open 10 new properties right around the country - more than any other accommodation provider.

CEO, Stephen Mansfield, says the business has been strategically and proudly investing in the regions and suburbs well before it became post-Covid fashionable.

"Quest’s focuses on supporting the mobility and de-centralisation of the workforce by establishing new, purpose-built operations in locations that allow leverage of Quest’s considerable brand value."

Three of the 10 planned properties are set to open within the next few months with Quest Hastings and Quest Mt Maunganui scheduled for the first half of next year and Quest on Cambridge in Christchurch soon after in July.

Beyond that additional Quest facilities are also on the radar for Whangarei, New Plymouth, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin as well as five more in Auckland - Greenlane, Ellerslie, Onehunga, Grafton and the CBD. Mansfield says the business also remains focused on its franchise-system format.

"We don’t consider ourselves in the business of property development or property ownership. Our status is primarily as a tenant, but we certainly engage with our stakeholders in the development phase and then of course in an ongoing basis with our landlords.

"Every year, we review and assess our business and the marketplace, identifying where new Quest site growth is warranted which we then share with our development partners." Quest already has more than $1.2 billion of property value under its brand, with 40 facilities in New Zealand plus Quest Suva in Fiji. Mansfield says despite the challenge that came with the pandemic, they still managed to open five new properties in the North Island including locations in Takapuna, Mt Eden, Palmerston North and most recently Quest Lambton 256 in Wellington.

"This proves we have the business solidity and base to bounce back and operate in turbulent conditions. Our current sales-quarter tracking also suggests a high degree of resilience in our model and market.

"Demand is already ahead of projected budgets, and we expect it to remain so for the next 12 months at least - predominantly driven by the private sector. We’re proud to be the leading apartment hotel provider in every region where we operate," says Mansfield.

Many of the new businesses registering with Quest’s network across New Zealand are SMEs - a market sector that Group General Manager, Adrian Turner, says represents a significant portion of their clientele. "We’ve received bookings from more than 1,700 new companies across our properties since the travel border was removed from around Auckland in mid-April. "These new companies - along with our established clients - are also especially attracted by the ability to self-cater and eating-out being charged back to their room, so they receive a single bill at checkout." Staying on and ahead of the technology curve is also a key client mindset and the Quest App has been a huge success.

"The app has streamlined the booking process for customers allowing them to remotely check-in, unlock their room and even book a Hertz rental car with extremely competitive partner rates. An increasing number of corporate clients are also converting to EV fleets which is why EV charging facilities are now standard in all new Quest developments.

The story of Quest New Zealand began in 1998 when Mansfield took on Master Franchisor Rights for the country, and soon after opened Quest Wellington and Quest Auckland for corporate travelers. The first purpose-built Quest facility was opened in 2002; Quest Parnell.