Brand-new Four Square opens in Remuera - Foodstuffs

Thursday, 1 December, 2022 - 11:36

A brand-new Four Square has opened today in Remuera with the latest store design and innovations.

Locally owned and operated by first-time owner Robert Sinclair, the store has been designed to meet the needs of the Remuera community, with a focus on convenience and ease.

Four Square Remuera offers a wide range of essentials, fresh foods, a Lewis Road Creamery milk refillery station, self-checkouts, along with a great range of convenient meal solutions including sushi, croissants, barista-made Flight coffee and food-to-go options from premium bakers, Daily Bread.

While this is Sinclair’s first time owning a store, his family has a long history with Four Square. His grandfather owned Four Square Balclutha in the 1950’s, which was one of the first self-service supermarkets in New Zealand.

Sinclair says he’s excited to be a part of such an iconic Kiwi brand and he’s hoping to make life easier for Remuera locals by providing a quick, sustainable shop that can be done in less than 200 steps.

"People are busy and often on the move especially in the lead up to Christmas, so it’s a great feeling to be able to offer locals plenty of ready-to-go options, as well as a localised range that takes into account the things customers want to see on our shelves.

"There are signs throughout the store pointing out which products customers have requested, and we think that makes our range that much more special and shows that we’re always listening to what our customers want."

David Gordon, Head of Four Square at Foodstuffs North Island, says it’s fantastic to welcome Robert and his two daughters Scarlet and Harriet to the Four Square family.

"Four Square has been serving local communities for over 98 years. This new store is a fantastic example of how we’re transforming and evolving our Four Square stores to ensure we continue to bring a world class grocery experience to communities across the North Island."

Foodstuffs North Island is a cooperative of 350 grocers who own and operate their local New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores in communities around the North Island.

Four Square Remuera is the seventh new store development for Foodstuffs North Island since July, following Four Square Wainui Road in November, New World Mangawhai and New World Newmarket in October, two new Four Squares in St Heliers and Cambridge in August, and New World Wairoa in July.

The store has 7 carparks and will employ 32 full-time employees - 16 are local students and three are baristas.

Four Square Remuera is located at 561 Remuera Rd and will be open 7 days from 7am - 8pm.

For up-to-date information on the store and the opening day festivities, go to Four Square Remuera’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FourSquareRemuera/