Vista Group rounds out 'successful year of innovative technology launches'

Thursday, 1 December, 2022 - 10:45

Vista Group, the global leader in delivering software and data analytics solutions to the film industry, is returning to CineAsia this year to showcase the latest innovations for cinemas.

Vista Group businesses attending CineAsia in Bangkok, Thailand next week include cinema management software company, Vista Cinema; marketing data analytics and campaign management solutions company, Movio; and box office reporting platform, Numero. Their attendance rounds out a successful year of Vista Group companies’ innovative solutions hitting the market, with Vista Cinema’s SaaS offering, Vista Cloud, going live with clients and Movio’s new data analytics and campaign management solution for cinemas, Movio Cinema EQ, launch last month.

CineAsia marks the debut global event for EQ, which offers a smarter, faster, and more streamlined solution for cinema marketers. The new product means cinemas will have more tools at their disposal to implement strong, more effective marketing campaigns that reach the audiences they want with the right message at the right time.

Attendees can also hear more about Vista Cloud, with Vista Cinema General Manager APAC, Tan Ngaronga, presenting ahead of the Paramount Pictures presentation.

Vista Cloud offers the future of cinema management, with the cloud-based SaaS solution being fully hosted, managed, and monitored by Vista Cinema to optimise and streamline cinemas’ operations.

"We’re delighted to be returning to CineAsia and sharing our innovative solutions that provide huge value for our clients and the industry," says Vista Group CEO, Kimbal Riley. "Following some key milestones this year with the launch of Movio Cinema EQ and Vista Cloud clients going live, we’re excited to connect with conference attendees in person and demonstrate our goal in empowering cinemas to provide the best experience for moviegoers."