REINZ announces new Independent Director and Chair

Thursday, 1 December, 2022 - 11:50

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Jenkins as Independent Director and he was elected Chair of its Board, as of 30 November 2022. Kevin succeeds Bridget Coates, who after four years as Chair, concluded her tenure following the 2022 REINZ Annual General Meeting.

Kevin is a Founder of MartinJenkins, a consultancy firm providing strategy, organisational, economic, public policy, and data analytics services to improve performance. Kevin has worked at the intersection of business, innovation and regulation for more than 30 years - positioning him as an experienced and trusted advisor across a range of organisations in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors.

Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the REINZ Board, which will prime the Institute for continued growth and success.

Jen Baird, Chief Executive at REINZ, says "We are delighted to welcome Kevin Jenkins to our Board as Independent Director and Chair. I look forward to working with Kevin over the coming years and his contribution to REINZ’s work and our continued evolution as a business.

"On behalf of the Board, the REINZ team, and our members, I also want to acknowledge and thank our outgoing Chair, Bridget Coates, who has made a significant contribution to REINZ and has overseen fundamental growth and innovation at REINZ. Her contribution to the Institute and the profession over her tenure has been invaluable, and she will be greatly missed.

"Bridget leaves REINZ in a robust position, with an outstanding leadership team and Board to propel us forward," concludes Baird.

Discussing his appointment, Kevin Jenkins says, "I am pleased to be appointed as a new Independent Director and Chair of an organisation that is so highly regarded within the real estate profession, and New Zealand as a whole. I look forward to serving our members with enthusiasm.

"This is an organisation with considerable history and an important role to play in the future of a profession that touches the lives of all New Zealanders," Jenkins concludes.

Kevin is a Chartered Member of the Institute of Directors. He is a Founder and Director of leading advisory firm MartinJenkins, Chair of the Advisory Board of the School of Government at Victoria University, an Investment and Delivery Board member for Statistics New Zealand, and a Risk and Assurance Committee member for the Ministry of Defence. He is also a Member of the Board of Aerospace Auckland Inc.