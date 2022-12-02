Business-grade fibre connections top 100,000

Friday, 2 December, 2022 - 07:02

Network connection figures released by Chorus show more than 100,000 businesses are connected to speciality business-grade fibre plans as New Zealand businesses recognise their growing reliance on cloud and near real-time applications.

Kiwi businesses are increasingly utilising game-changing technologies traditionally reserved for enterprises. This shift to business-grade fibre is increasing data consumption, with Kiwi businesses now consuming 685 gigabytes (GB) of internet data in October 2022 - an increase of 65 per cent from 416 GB in January 2019.

"The move to the cloud and online collaboration tools, accelerated by COVID, is driving massive growth in business data usage, which in turn is driving demand for faster and more reliable connectivity," said Ed Hyde, Chorus' Chief Customer Officer.

Chorus' business-fibre plans offer enhanced services for businesses with prioritised fault response, high bandwidth for upload and download, and network assurance features that optimise the online experience.

According to Voyager's Chief Commercial Officer, Deidre Steyn, priority restoration is the main reason customers opt for business-grade fibre services.

"Not all broadband technologies are created equal, especially for business. As a business owner, you need the certainty that you'll be placed at the top of the queue to get back online if something goes wrong.

"We also know from our customers that the additional capability and reliability of business fibre does show up in improved productivity, particularly for businesses with critical data applications.

"Today, even a minute offline becomes a minute that clients, customers and colleagues can't connect," said Steyn.

Chorus' business-grade fibre plans differ from their residential counterparts in prioritising restore times and having high uploads speeds available.

Hyperfibre-enabled businesses exceed one terabyte of internet data

As technology becomes increasingly embedded in every aspect of business, organisations require a robust network to support growth beyond a gigabit.

"New Zealand is one of just ten countries with multi-gigabit broadband speeds offered to business customers.

"In the wake of the move to cloud services and online collaboration tools, we're now seeing the rise of New Zealand's terabyte businesses on our Hyperfibre plans," said Hyde.

The average monthly data usage on Chorus' Hyperfibre business plans has surpassed one terabyte (TB) per month, reaching 1,626 GB. Early adopters of multi-gigabit Hyperfibre services show even higher usage levels, with many connections using over 10 TB a month.

Hyperfibre is the next generation of fibre technology and offers plans with symmetrical upload and downloads.

Chorus' business-grade fibre connections have increased 150 per cent from 40,000 (Jan 2019) to 100,000 (Nov 2022).