BEC, EECA, Ara Ake, rally behind Global Energy Quest 2023 - BusinessNZ

Friday, 2 December, 2022 - 10:58

New Zealand energy sector professionals will connect with their global counterparts in the first LUMO Global Energy Quest, to be run by Energy Academy, a strategic arm of Orion New Zealand Ltd, from March - May next year.

Sponsored by the BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC), Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA), and Ara Ake, participants will work in teams to tackle the theme, Clean Energy Futures, utilising either policy levers or technological solutions.

With an aim to build a culture of collaboration and innovation across the energy sector, participants work in teams over nine weeks to unpack a complex problem statement, guided through a capability development programme to hone their skills in design thinking and collaboration.

"We created the Global Energy Quest for workers supporting decarbonisation to grow their global networks so that they can access international knowledge and bring mana to their mahi, says Energy Academy Lead, Dee Anderson.

"The sector is very aware of the need to collaborate to achieve our big goals. We want to provide the opportunity to build that skill in an enjoyable way."

Nicki Sutherland, GM Investment and Engagement at EECA, is proud to support the first Quest, and will also be a judge at the final pitch event of the Quest in May.

"To meet our emissions reduction targets New Zealand needs to be at the forefront of innovation, including in the workforce who support this transition. Collaboration across both government and industry is key.

"We need to commit to doing things differently and at speed. This Quest offers a fantastic opportunity for professionals working in this area."

Ara Ake, New Zealand’s future energy centre, is sponsoring 20 MaÌori, Pasifika and women - those who are generally under-represented in the energy industry to join the Quest.

"We are passionate about supporting those who might not usually get the opportunity to participate in an initiative like this or collaborate at a global scale so that we can build the capability of our next generation of energy leaders," says Ara Ake Chief Executive, Dr Cristiano Marantes.

"Meaningful and inclusive global collaboration plays a key role in accelerating Aotearoa New Zealand’s decarbonisation journey,"

The purpose of the Quest is to build energy innovation and collaboration across borders.

Tina Schirr, Executive Director of BusinessNZ Energy Council, is supporting the Quest and judging at the pitch event.

Tina is passionate about creating space for NZ energy professionals to connect with peers across the globe.

"Collaboration is at the core of what we do as part of the World Energy Council. We have so much to gain from collaborating within and outside of Aotearoa on energy solutions."