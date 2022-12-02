Best broadband, mobile and energy providers of 2022 - NZ Compare

Friday, 2 December, 2022 - 13:41

Last night saw close to 300 senior-level professionals from across New Zealand’s Telecommunication and Energy sectors come together for the NZ Compare Awards 2022 to celebrate the best of the best across Mobile, Broadband and Energy.

The NZ Compare Awards were MC’d by the talented Mike McRoberts at the spectacular Hunua Rooms in the Aotea Centre in Auckland city and supported by gold sponsors Movinghub and Ambit. NZ Compare is a consumer champion that offers free-to-use tools that allow consumers to compare everything from mobile plans and providers to broadband and power plans, as well as empowering consumers to shop more effectively for the best price on consumer goods like dishwashers, air fryers and gaming consoles via their PriceMe website.

Following the COVID restricted, online hosted event in 2021, the 2022 NZ Compare Awards were particularly relevant, as they introduced Mobile categories for the first time. As the cost of living continues to rise alongside an ever increasing demand for better digital connectivity and enhanced services consumers and businesses need to feel increased confidence in their purchase decisions, and that is where NZ Compare and the awards process helps.

Gavin Male, CEO for NZ Compare said, "We felt that 2022 was a time to recognise success and celebrate the essential businesses that operate in NZ’s broadband, mobile and energy sectors. As essential services the entire telecoms and energy sectors work incredibly hard to keep Kiwis connected and powered up at all times. The awards offer a great environment to feel the collegiality, and friendly competition, that exists across the industries and keeps these companies pushing each other to do better. It was fantastic to see another year of record entries from a huge range of providers including, Contact Energy, Now, Farmside, Vodafone, Wireless Nation, MyRepublic, Orcon, Nova Energy, Slingshot, 2degrees, Pulse Energy, Network for Learning and Megatel."

A number of new categories were introduced in the 2022 awards alongside established categories like Best Customer Support, Best Fibre Provider and Best Bundled Plan. These new categories reflect the changing landscape of connectivity and the energy sector in NZ. The new categories included a number of mobile awards, including Best Value Mobile Provider, Best Broadband for Business, and the Best Mobile Provider award.

Megan Matthews, GM for NZ Compare said, "Our mobile phones are a huge part of our every day lifeand the addition of new categories to the NZ Compare Awards reflect the importance of innovation, value and customer service within these sectors. A key aspect of the awards this year is the recognition that more providers than ever, are starting to offer bundled services to the Kiwi consumer, and some of these offers are delivering great value in testing times. As the lines between providers continue to blur across mobile to broadband and energy we expanded the awards to be more encompassing and helpful to the Kiwi consumer and to recognise the hard mahi being done in the background by many retailers."

Matthews continued, "Another year of record entry numbers displays the true innovation that these amazing companies are bringing to a highly competitive sector and it is great to see NZ service providers understanding their customers’ needs and delivering ground-breaking services, packages and consumer tools."

Congratulations to all the NZ Compare Award winners for 2022 - you can view the book of the night online at the NZ Compare Awards website.

The 2022 NZ Compare Awards Winners are:

BROADBAND AWARDS

Best Rural Service Provider - sponsored by Kacific

Lightwire - WINNER

Best Value Broadband Provider - sponsored by Recycle A Device (RAD)

MyRepublic - WINNER

Best Digital Innovation - sponsored by UBS

Woi Internet - WINNER

Best Wireless Service Provider - sponsored by Go Wireless NZ

UBB - Ultimate Broadband - WINNER

Best Bundled Plan - sponsored by Tuatahi First Fibre

Contact Energy - WINNER

Best Fibre Broadband Provider - sponsored by Northpower Fibre

Orcon - WINNER

Best Business Broadband Provider - sponsored by Digital Simple

Vodafone - WINNER

Best Customer Support - Broadband - sponsored by Enable

Network for Learning (N4L) - WINNER

People’s Choice Award - Broadband - sponsored by TUANZ

Voyager - WINNER

Broadband Provider of the Year - sponsored by Chorus

Network for Learning (N4L) - WINNER

POWER AWARDS

Best Value Energy Provider - sponsored by ACN

Megatel - WINNER

Best Energy Innovation - sponsored by Excel Sales

Flick Electric - WINNER

Best Customer Support - Power - sponsored by Ambit.ai

Contact Energy - WINNER

People’s Choice Award - Power - sponsored by realestate.co.nz

Electric Kiwi - WINNER

Power Provider of the Year - sponsored by Vector Metering

Contact Energy - WINNER

MOBILE AWARDS

Best Value Mobile Provider - sponsored by PriceMe

2degrees - WINNER

Best Network for Business - sponsored by SLICE Digital

2degrees - WINNER

People’s Choice Award - Mobile - sponsored by The Interpreters

Skinny Mobile - WINNER

Mobile Provider of the Year - sponsored by Mobile Compare

2degrees - WINNER

SUPREME AWARDS

Making a Difference - sponsored by Neighbourly

Pulse Energy - WINNER

Supreme Champion - sponsored by NZ Compare

2degrees - WINNER