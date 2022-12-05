Blackpearl Group lists on NZX

Monday, 5 December, 2022 - 14:56

Blackpearl Group (BPG) a technology acquisition company listed on the NZX Main Board under the ticker BPG on Friday 2 December.

There is no capital raise associated with the listing as it is a direct compliance listing.

Blackpearl Group Chairman Tim Crown, co-founder of Nasdaq listed Fortune 500 company, Insight Enterprises, says Blackpearl Group is both a technology company and an investment company with enormous opportunity. "Having invested in creating a unique technology platform that can add value to a range of applications, we have an opportunity to innovate into new digital markets."

Founder and chief executive, Nick Lissette, says the listing on the NZX is a platform for future growth.

"We’ve been asked why the NZX and why now? The NZX’s low cost and low friction listing platform made going public on the NZX the next logical step for the company. And there’s never been a better time to acquire technology companies."

Market slowdowns and plummeting valuations of private businesses due to global recessionary pressures have created unprecedented opportunities in the market.

"As Warren Buffett would say, ‘be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful’."

Blackpearl Group completed a week of investor roadshows to introduce themselves to institutional investors in the lead up to the listing event.