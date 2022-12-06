Century 21 NZ on recruitment drive for more franchised offices

Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 - 08:40

"It may be the end of year, but we’re on a drive to encourage successful realtors and motivated businesspeople to consider Century 21 franchise opportunities for 2023," says Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

The real estate boss says franchising has proven to have a higher rate of success than typical start-ups, with Century 21’s international reach increasingly appealing as New Zealand opens up.

"With the support of Century 21’s global network, those who commit to a new franchised office will be guided and supported every step of the way. As a challenging 2022 closes, here’s a great opportunity for people to begin the new year with a new venture," says Mr Kearins.

While many other real estate brands are shrinking or closing offices, Century 21 New Zealand has opened two new franchised offices in the past year. Century 21 Jean Johnson Realty has had a solid start in Dargaville, while more recently Century 21 Excellence opened in Epsom, Auckland.

The Century 21 leader says it’s no secret that the company has ambitions to open more franchised offices. He says there are plenty of opportunities nationwide for prospective franchisees to establish start-up offices or rebrand their existing real estate agencies.

"Century 21 is not in every town and that creates enormous potential and large exclusive catchments for anyone wanting to roll their sleeves up. There remain many untapped locations, with us actively on a recruitment drive. We see real opportunities in the likes of Hamilton, Tauranga, and Auckland’s North Shore," he says.

Despite the market softening, Mr Kearins believes it’s the perfect time in the property cycle for experienced real estate agents and businesspeople to set up a new shop.

"Vendors are desperate for extra energy and enthusiasm in an agent and agency, with both buyers and sellers hungrier than ever for world-class customer service. What’s more, in a quieter market, a new franchise office will get noticed more," he says.

In 87 countries and world famous for its customer service, Century 21 leads the charge with how real estate is conducted. It is both the largest real estate organisation and most recognised realty brand internationally.

"Being a Century 21 franchise means you have the best training, systems, and technology. What’s more, every listing goes onto our global website which can be translated into 19 different languages. No one can beat us on reach, and maximum exposure for properties means the best possible price for vendors," says Mr Kearins.

Another point of difference for Century 21 is the presence of and access to Century 21 Financial. With interest rates heading north, buyers are increasingly looking to brokers for competitive rates and greater borrowing flexibility. Delivering for C21NZ clients up and down the country, Century 21 Financial Managing Director Julius Capilitan is only getting busier.

"Every challenge creates opportunity, and real estate is no different. The most successful agents and offices are often those that have started their run against strong headwinds. More than ever, Kiwis want great service and a great result. Century 21 franchises are world renowned for delivering both," says Tim Kearins.

To find out more about the benefits of becoming a part of Century 21’s global network, visit www.c21.co.nz/joining-century-21 or contact tim.kearins@century21.co.nz www.century21.co.nz