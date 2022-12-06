EMA appoints new Head of Legal, Consultancy and General Counsel - EMA

Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 - 08:52

The EMA is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul O’Neil as its new Head of Legal, Consultancy and General Counsel.

Mr O’Neil joins the EMA from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), where he has most recently been General Counsel and Deputy Chief Executive Operations, as well as periods as Acting Director and Chief Executive.

He says joining the EMA was a great opportunity:

"New Zealand businesses have never needed support as much as they do now, and the opportunity to be part of supporting the business community as a whole and having a positive effect on the country’s economy is one that I embrace," he says.

"It’s such a fast-changing legal landscape - from how we want our workplaces to look and operate to making sure business members understand the legislative environment. The EMA helps by making sure they have the tools and information to get things right and that someone is looking out for their interests, so they’ve got more time to concentrate on their core business."

One of the things Mr O’Neil is particularly proud of during his time at the SFO was the development of guidance during the recent pandemic to help organisations prevent fraud on much needed relief funds intended to support the New Zealand economy during the impacts of COVID.

"When COVID first hit, we worked to help reduce the risk of COVID money being lost to fraud because it was vital that those relief funds went where they were intended," says Mr O’Neil.

Chief Executive, Brett O’Riley, says the EMA looks forward to welcoming Mr O’Neil officially on December 12, and that his private practice and public entity experience, coupled with his work with the Government and various committees, will be invaluable.

"We look forward to Paul joining us and leading our EMA Legal practice, helping our member businesses tackle their biggest challenges," he says.