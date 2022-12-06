52-year-old New World Green Bay reopens after $8 million rebuild - Foodstuffs

Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 - 09:54

New World Green Bay has re-opened today following an 11-month rebuild that’s transformed the store, bringing the latest design and a wider range to the local community.

The $8 million store rebuild has been led by local owner operator Jamie Brear, with support from Foodstuffs North Island and the whole New World Green Bay team.

Foodstuffs North Island is a cooperative of 350 grocers who own and operate their local New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores in communities around the North Island.

Brear became the owner operator of New World Green Bay back in October 2020.

"I’ve always been passionate about the supermarket industry and started my career pushing trolleys when I was 15. I spent time as the Store Manager of PAK’nSAVE Mangere and completed my owner operator training at New World Waiuku," says Brear.

"Taking ownership of Green Bay was a dream come true for me and it’s really special to now be able to provide the community with a brand-new store that’s been designed, configured and stocked based on their unique needs."

The re-built store has been a long time coming for the West Auckland community and offers a greater range of fresh foods with upgraded produce and seafood sections. The butchery department has a focus on quality and speciality cuts, and there is a full-service deli offering catering for people on the go, with meal options for any time of the day.

Brear says the New World Green Bay project has been a huge community effort.

"We want to thank customers for their patience over the past year as we’ve worked hard to rebuild the store, while remaining open for business. It’s a terrific milestone for the Green Bay community, and to celebrate the re-opening we’ve asked our longest serving team member Michelle Druker, who’s worked in the store for more than 33 years, to cut the ribbon."

Morgan McCann, General Manager of Retail at Foodstuffs North Island, says, "It’s fantastic to be able to upgrade and transform our stores across numerous communities this year, to meet the evolving needs of shoppers. New World Green Bay has seen some of our most successful owner-operators ply their trade over the years, and now Jamie gets to stamp his mark on the stores history as he proudly delivers an outstanding offer for his team and loyal customers."

New World Green Bay has 38 carparks, 62 team members and a store footprint of 1214 sqm.

It’s the eighth new store development for Foodstuffs North Island since July, following the opening of Four Square Remuera on 1 December, Four Square Wainui Road in November, New World Mangawhai and New World Newmarket in October, two new Four Squares in St Heliers and Cambridge in August, and New World Wairoa in July.

New World Green Bay is located at 64 Godley Road, Green Bay, and is open seven days a week, 7am - 9pm.