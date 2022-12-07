Consumers spent less on goods but more on hospitality in November - Worldline NZ

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 - 08:01

In the early stages of the pre-Christmas shopping season, spending data show Kiwi consumers outlaid less money on goods but more on hospitality - wining, dining and accommodation - in November, suggesting there was still reason to celebrate, even amidst tougher economic times.

Consumer spending through Core Retail merchants in Worldline NZ’s payments network (excluding Hospitality) reached $3.18B in the full month of November 2022, which was up just 0.9% on November 2021 but up 11.0% on the pre-Covid month of November 2019.

Within this national total for November, spending through Food and Liquor stores was up on the same month last year (+3.3%), while spending in other merchant sectors was down (-2.2%) - this latter pattern being consistent with lower comparative spending recorded during the seven-day sales period that included Black Friday (20-26 November).

The focus now for most merchants is the usual build-up in consumer spending as Christmas Day approaches, the most recent week ending Saturday 3rd December being only the fourth full week of shopping before Christmas Day.

For Hospitality merchants, the news is relatively positive. In the week ending 3rd December, spending through Hospitality merchants in Worldline’s payments network averaged $33.6m per day, up 34.7% on the same seven days in 2021, albeit the average was only marginally above pre-Covid levels of 2019.

This high annual growth rate was due to spending at Accommodation merchants almost doubling (+94.3%) and spending at Cafés, Bars, and Restaurants jumping 29.3%. Historic data show these merchants in the Hospitality sector can also expect a spending boost in the run up to Christmas.

Figure 1: All Cards NZ underlying- spending (average per day) through Worldline for Hospitality merchants in weeks leading up to Christmas Day (- Underlying excludes large clients moving to or from Worldline)

Amongst the wider shopping sector, the average daily spend across the Core Retail sector (excluding Hospitality) of $111.9m per day in the week ending 3rd December was down 5.0% on the same seven days last year (ending Friday 3 December). The average spend was also below that of the previous week - which has included Black Friday - but the focus will remain on the usual busy shopping weeks ahead.

Figure 2: All Cards NZ underlying- spending (average per day) through Worldline for core retail excluding hospitality merchants in weeks leading up to Christmas Day (- Underlying excludes large clients moving to or from Worldline)

Meanwhile, going back to the monthly figures, regional spending growth between November 2021 and November 2022 through Core Retail merchants (excluding Hospitality) was highest in Southland (7.3%), West Coast (6.5%) and Otago (6.4%) and lowest in Wellington (-3.0%).