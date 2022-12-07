'New challenge for dairy sector'

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 - 08:01

By 2024, the availability of refrigerants used in most legacy chilling machines will be reduced by 50%. By 2030, they will be phased out globally. This means the legacy units have to be replaced. However, there is an alternative available now.

"Refrigerants have a very high global warming potential. 1 kg of these gases can equal up to 4 t of CO2 equivalent emissions," says Allan Steele, CEO of CoolSense. "This change is part of the New Zealand government’s plan for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 (other than for biogenic methane)."

Every year there has been more and more pressure put on farmers to meet new climate change policies, most recently with the government’s emissions pricing system. However, the phasing out of refrigerants is happening now, so there is time pressure on farmers to prepare themselves for this change.

Using next-generation refrigeration technology, CoolCare (the distributor of products under CoolSense Group) have field proven technology that uses much lower global warming potential gases and offers significant energy savings.

"CoolCare enables farmers to meet the increasing environmental demands while also having an immediate effect on the farm's bottom line," says Steele. "The systems can enable the farmer to increase their profitability through energy-saving and hot water generation costs, but also have a positive effect in terms of the CO2 equivalency impacts from our products."

CoolCare technology has low power consumption and high-grade heat recovery, which gives farmers excellent energy savings. It also includes snap chilling capabilities that offer 30% greater efficiency than existing systems, and it releases close to no gas emissions. This has the same effect as removing the CO2 equivalent emissions from up to 40 ute journeys from Cape Rianga to Bluff annually.

Not only can CoolCare systems remove the need for legacy greenhouse gases from farms and increasing repair and maintenance costs but also indirectly give farmers a reduction in emissions through their energy savings.

"It's a genuine win-win product in so much as the savings that are generated in terms of energy in most circumstances will cover the rental cost of the unit," says the CEO of CoolCare, Tim Heeley.