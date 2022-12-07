Consultation opens on potential need for regulation of new money forms

Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 - 10:12

We are seeking feedback on our proposed approach to the opportunities and challenges from new forms of private money such as cryptoassets, including stablecoins.

"Our objective is for New Zealand to have a reliable and efficient money and payments system that supports innovation and inclusion. We certainly think that competition in private money is healthy. But, we need a level playing field where regulation matches risk across all technologies, consumers have real choice in how they pay and save, and trust in private money is preserved," says Ian Woolford, Director of Money and Cash.

"On the flip side, new forms of private money can also pose risks to users and to the economy more generally. We may need to address private forms of money that don't appropriately safeguard the interests of users, or which misuse market dominance. We need to ensure neither the stability of the financial system nor our ability to influence the economy through the likes of interest rates are lost," says Mr Woolford.

"There is a wide range of regulatory approaches being taken around the world. Our focus will be on striking the right balance between enabling innovation, treating all private money forms fairly and managing the risks for users and the broader economy. Our consultation is asking for feedback on where that balance lies and the role of regulation in achieving this," said Mr Woolford.

The issues paper The Future of Money - Private Innovation in Money and background information is available on our website. We will be offering stakeholder webinars and other opportunities to discuss the paper in February and March with feedback closing on 3 April 2023.

Mr Woolford said that currently cryptoassets are used for high-risk and speculative investments.

"Nevertheless, some cryptoassets may become more widely used as money in the future and it is the Reserve Bank’s responsibility to prepare for this. As part of our response we are developing a monitoring framework to watch and assess developments," Mr Woolford said.